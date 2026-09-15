ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੱਛਮੀ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਾਪਸ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਰਾਜਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਦੀ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿੱਥੇ...
ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਕਈ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿੱਥੇ-ਕਿੱਥੇ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਮੀਂਹ।
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਹੈ, ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਗੁਜਰਾਤ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਘੱਟ ਦਬਾਅ ਵਾਲਾ ਖੇਤਰ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਮੌਸਮ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਣ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਈ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਰਾਜਕੋਟ, ਜਾਮਨਗਰ, ਪੋਰਬੰਦਰ, ਜੂਨਾਗੜ੍ਹ, ਮੋਰਬੀ, ਦਵਾਰਕਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਛ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position at mean sea level. ❖ Yesterday’s Low-Pressure Area over Southwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood lay over Southeast Rajasthan & adjoining north Gujarat at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 14thSeptember 2026. ❖ A trough runs from cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over Southeast Rajasthan & adjoining north Gujarat to Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh, & north Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & West Bengal coasts in lower and middle tropospheric levels. ❖ A trough runs from South interior Karnataka to Southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ The Western Disturbanceas a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis in middle tropospheric level runs roughly along Long. 76°E to the north of Lat. 31°N. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 14th September and during 18th-20th September; Himachal Pradesh during 14th-20th September; Uttarakhand during 15th-20th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th September and during 18th-20th September; West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 14th-18th September; East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during 14th-20th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 15th-17th September; Uttarakhand on 14th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 16th17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 16th-17th September, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 15th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan during 14th-16th September; East Rajasthan during 14th-17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-16th September; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-17th September; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on 14th September; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 15th-17th September. Central India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh on 14th September; Vidarbha during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-20th September; East Madhya Pradesh during 14th-20th September; Vidarbha during 16th-20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-18th September; Vidarbha on 14th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over West Madhya Pradesh on 14th September. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 14th-20th September; Gangetic West Bengal during 17th-19th September; Bihar during 16th-17th September; Odisha during 19th-20th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 14th-16th September and on 20th September; Jharkhand during 14th-20th September; Bihar during 14th-15th September and during 18th-20th September; Odisha during 14th-18th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-20th September, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha during 14th-15th September; Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September and during 17th-19th September; Bihar and Jharkhand during 14th18th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-20th September; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 14th-15th September and on 17th September; Bihar during 16th-17th September; Odisha on 14th September and during 18th-20th September with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 16th September. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 14th September and during 18th-20th September; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-20th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-16th September; Assam & Meghalaya during 14th-18th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-18th September. West India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 14th-16th September; Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 17th-20th September; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 14th-20th September; Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gujarat Region during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Madhya Maharashtra on 14th September; Saurashtra & Kutch during 14th15th September with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat Region on 14th September. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on 14th September. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th September; Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on 14th September and during 17th-20th September; Telangana during 15th-19th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 14th-20th September; Telangana on 14th September and on 20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 14th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 14th-19th September; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-16th September; Telangana during 15th-17th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th September; Kerala & Mahe during 14th-16th September and during 19th-20th September; South Interior Karnataka on 15th September; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 19th-20th September; Telangana on 14th September and during 18th-19th September. Fishermen Warning: ❖ Arabian Sea: Along and off Gujarat coasts adjoining northeast Arabian Sea till 16th September; along and off north Maharashtra coasts adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea and some parts of Comorin area off south Kerala coasts on 14th September; along and off Somalia coasts, few parts of southwest adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea till 19th September. ❖ Bay of Bengal: Over few to some parts of southeast adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during 15th to 19th September; over Andaman Sea during 16th to 19th September.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2026
ਸੂਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ 30 ਤੋਂ 40 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਦੀ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ, ਬਿਜਲੀ ਡਿੱਗਣ ਅਤੇ ਹਲਕੀ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੌਸਮ ਸੁੱਕਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੌਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਛ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
ਤਿੰਨ ਜਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਾਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ
ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਟ੍ਰਫ ਉੱਤਰ ਵੱਲ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਨਾਲ ਤਿੰਨ ਜਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਾਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਰਗੇ ਪਹਾੜੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਲਈ 17 ਅਤੇ 18 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼, ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਿਸਕਣ ਅਤੇ ਚਿੱਕੜ ਖਿਸਕਣ ਦੀ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position at mean sea level. ❖ Yesterday’s Low-Pressure Area over Southwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood lay over Southeast Rajasthan & adjoining north Gujarat at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 14thSeptember 2026. ❖ A trough runs from cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over Southeast Rajasthan & adjoining north Gujarat to Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh, & north Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & West Bengal coasts in lower and middle tropospheric levels. ❖ A trough runs from South interior Karnataka to Southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ The Western Disturbanceas a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis in middle tropospheric level runs roughly along Long. 76°E to the north of Lat. 31°N. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 14th September and during 18th-20th September; Himachal Pradesh during 14th-20th September; Uttarakhand during 15th-20th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th September and during 18th-20th September; West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 14th-18th September; East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during 14th-20th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 15th-17th September; Uttarakhand on 14th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 16th17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 16th-17th September, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 15th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan during 14th-16th September; East Rajasthan during 14th-17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-16th September; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-17th September; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on 14th September; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 15th-17th September. Central India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh on 14th September; Vidarbha during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-20th September; East Madhya Pradesh during 14th-20th September; Vidarbha during 16th-20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-18th September; Vidarbha on 14th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over West Madhya Pradesh on 14th September. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 14th-20th September; Gangetic West Bengal during 17th-19th September; Bihar during 16th-17th September; Odisha during 19th-20th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 14th-16th September and on 20th September; Jharkhand during 14th-20th September; Bihar during 14th-15th September and during 18th-20th September; Odisha during 14th-18th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-20th September, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha during 14th-15th September; Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September and during 17th-19th September; Bihar and Jharkhand during 14th18th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-20th September; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 14th-15th September and on 17th September; Bihar during 16th-17th September; Odisha on 14th September and during 18th-20th September with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 16th September. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 14th September and during 18th-20th September; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-20th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-17th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-16th September; Assam & Meghalaya during 14th-18th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-18th September. West India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 14th-16th September; Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 17th-20th September; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 14th-20th September; Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gujarat Region during 14th-15th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Madhya Maharashtra on 14th September; Saurashtra & Kutch during 14th15th September with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat Region on 14th September. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on 14th September. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scatteredrainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th September; Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on 14th September and during 17th-20th September; Telangana during 15th-19th September. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 14th-20th September; Telangana on 14th September and on 20th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph)likely over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 14th September. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 14th-19th September; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-16th September; Telangana during 15th-17th September. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfalllikely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th September; Kerala & Mahe during 14th-16th September and during 19th-20th September; South Interior Karnataka on 15th September; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 19th-20th September; Telangana on 14th September and during 18th-19th September. Fishermen Warning: ❖ Arabian Sea: Along and off Gujarat coasts adjoining northeast Arabian Sea till 16th September; along and off north Maharashtra coasts adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea and some parts of Comorin area off south Kerala coasts on 14th September; along and off Somalia coasts, few parts of southwest adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea till 19th September. ❖ Bay of Bengal: Over few to some parts of southeast adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during 15th to 19th September; over Andaman Sea during 16th to 19th September.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2026
ਸੁੱਕੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਜੰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਲਕਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਸਮ ਸੁਹਾਵਣਾ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਬਿਹਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਦੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ, ਗਰਜ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਆਈਐਮਡੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੇ ਅਪਡੇਟਸ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ।
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ
ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਲੇ-ਦੁਆਲੇ ਦੇ NCR ਵਿੱਚ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਹਲਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦਾ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 29 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਦੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਹੈ। ਨਮੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਮੀਂਹ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਜ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਅਸੀਂ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਮਾਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਹਲਕਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਮੀਂਹ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰੁਕ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੋਂਕਣ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਚ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਪਰਤ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਕੋਂਕਣ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਪਾਲਘਰ ਅਤੇ ਠਾਣੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਰਮਿਆਨੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਮੁੰਬਈ, ਰਤਨਾਗਿਰੀ, ਰਾਏਗੜ੍ਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੰਧੂਦੁਰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਲਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
दैनिक मौसम परिचर्चा (14-09-2026) दक्षिण-पश्चिम राजस्थान और उससे सटे उत्तरी गुजरात के ऊपर बने कम दबाव वाले क्षेत्र के असर से, आज 14 सितंबर, 2026 को सौराष्ट्र एवं कच्छ में कहीं-कहीं बहुत भारी वर्षा तथा गुजरात क्षेत्र में कहीं-कहीं भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। 19 सितंबर, 2026 के आसपास पश्चिमी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों से दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून की वापसी के लिए परिस्थितियाँ अनुकूल हो रही हैं। https://t.co/QcFG3xVMsC— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2026
ਪੂਰਬੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ, ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਦੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। 3 ਜਾਂ 4 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਰਾਜ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਰਲ ਵਰਗੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟਵਰਤੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਹਟ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਕਈ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
ਅੱਗੇ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੱਛਮੀ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ 18 ਤੋਂ 20 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਵਾਪਸ ਜਾਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦੇਵੇਗਾ। ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਐਂਟੀਸਾਈਕਲੋਨ ਬਣੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਖੁਸ਼ਕ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਿਆਏਗਾ, ਨਮੀ ਘਟਾਏਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਸਾਫ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਬਰਸਾਤੀ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਦਾ ਸੰਕੇਤ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੁਸ਼ਕ, ਸਥਿਰ ਅਤੇ ਧੁੱਪ ਵਾਲਾ ਮੌਸਮ ਲਿਆਏਗੀ।
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