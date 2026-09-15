ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੱਛਮੀ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਾਪਸ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਰਾਜਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਦੀ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿੱਥੇ...

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ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਕਈ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿੱਥੇ-ਕਿੱਥੇ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਮੀਂਹ।

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ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਅਹਿਮਦਾਬਾਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪਾਣੀ ਭਰੇ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਲੰਘਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਯਾਤਰੀ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST

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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਹੈ, ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਗੁਜਰਾਤ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਘੱਟ ਦਬਾਅ ਵਾਲਾ ਖੇਤਰ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਮੌਸਮ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਣ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਈ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਰਾਜਕੋਟ, ਜਾਮਨਗਰ, ਪੋਰਬੰਦਰ, ਜੂਨਾਗੜ੍ਹ, ਮੋਰਬੀ, ਦਵਾਰਕਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਛ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਸੂਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ 30 ਤੋਂ 40 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਦੀ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ, ਬਿਜਲੀ ਡਿੱਗਣ ਅਤੇ ਹਲਕੀ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੌਸਮ ਸੁੱਕਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੌਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਛ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਤਿੰਨ ਜਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਾਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ

ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਟ੍ਰਫ ਉੱਤਰ ਵੱਲ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਨਾਲ ਤਿੰਨ ਜਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਾਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਰਗੇ ਪਹਾੜੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਲਈ 17 ਅਤੇ 18 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼, ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਖਿਸਕਣ ਅਤੇ ਚਿੱਕੜ ਖਿਸਕਣ ਦੀ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

ਸੁੱਕੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਜੰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਲਕਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਸਮ ਸੁਹਾਵਣਾ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਬਿਹਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਦੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ, ਗਰਜ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਆਈਐਮਡੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੇ ਅਪਡੇਟਸ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ

ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਲੇ-ਦੁਆਲੇ ਦੇ NCR ਵਿੱਚ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਹਲਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਮੀਂਹ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦਾ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 29 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਦੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਹੈ। ਨਮੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਰੁਕ-ਰੁਕ ਕੇ ਮੀਂਹ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਜ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਅਸੀਂ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਮਾਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਹਲਕਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਮੀਂਹ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰੁਕ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੋਂਕਣ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਚ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਪਰਤ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਕੋਂਕਣ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਪਾਲਘਰ ਅਤੇ ਠਾਣੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਰਮਿਆਨੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਮੁੰਬਈ, ਰਤਨਾਗਿਰੀ, ਰਾਏਗੜ੍ਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੰਧੂਦੁਰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਲਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨਾ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਪੂਰਬੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ, ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਦੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। 3 ਜਾਂ 4 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਰਾਜ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਰਲ ਵਰਗੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟਵਰਤੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਹਟ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਕਈ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਅੱਗੇ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੱਛਮੀ ਮਾਨਸੂਨ 18 ਤੋਂ 20 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਵਾਪਸ ਜਾਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦੇਵੇਗਾ। ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਐਂਟੀਸਾਈਕਲੋਨ ਬਣੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਖੁਸ਼ਕ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਿਆਏਗਾ, ਨਮੀ ਘਟਾਏਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਸਾਫ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਬਰਸਾਤੀ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਦਾ ਸੰਕੇਤ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੁਸ਼ਕ, ਸਥਿਰ ਅਤੇ ਧੁੱਪ ਵਾਲਾ ਮੌਸਮ ਲਿਆਏਗੀ।

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