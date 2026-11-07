ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਾਂਝਾ, ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ 'ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦਾ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ'
ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਯਾਦ ਆਈ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਨੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਕਿਹਾ।
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਹ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਦਿਖਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਤ੍ਹਾ 'ਤੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਸਾਫ਼ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਉਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਉਸਦਾ ਮਨਪਸੰਦ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀਆਂ, ਚਮਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਸਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ, ਉਸਨੂੰ ਇੰਝ ਲੱਗਾ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਖੁਦ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੋਵੇ। ਉਸਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਬ੍ਰਹਿਮੰਡ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਸਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਖਾਸ ਲੱਗਿਆ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਸਨੇ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ।
ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਾਇਰਲ
ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਧੰਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਸਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਰਥਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹਰ ਘਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ, ਖੁਸ਼ੀ, ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਲਿਆਵੇ।
ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ-ਜੁਲੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯਾਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਦੇ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਹੈ। ਕੁਦਰਤ ਸੱਚਮੁੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਸਟਰਪੀਸ ਆਖਿਆ।
Flying over India from space — from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don’t just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being. The peninsula glows like a jewel. To the left, Pune sparkles; below, Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands. And far on the horizon — a faint yet familiar gleam — New Delhi makes its presence known. Then come the purple flares — thunderstorms flashing through clouds, nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is. As you drift farther north, the brilliance softens. The Himalayas emerge — a silent, solemn silhouette against the void. And just beyond, a soft blue whisper of light rises — the orbital sunrise. Up there, watching this grand spectacle unfold, you can’t help but smile. This isn’t just Diwali on Earth — it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage. 🇮🇳 #shux #diwali #india #space #axiom4 #isro #bharat #iss #shubhanshushukla— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) October 20, 2025
ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਲਈ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਲਦਾ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਤੱਤ ਜੋੜਿਆ ਹੈ।