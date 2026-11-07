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ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਾਂਝਾ, ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ 'ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦਾ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ'

ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਯਾਦ ਆਈ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਨੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਕਿਹਾ।

INDIAN ASTRONAUT VIRAL VIDEO
ਪਿਛਲੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਰਾਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਲਾਈਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। (X/Shubhanshu Shukla)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਹ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਦਿਖਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਤ੍ਹਾ 'ਤੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਸਾਫ਼ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਉਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਉਸਦਾ ਮਨਪਸੰਦ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀਆਂ, ਚਮਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਸਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।

ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ, ਉਸਨੂੰ ਇੰਝ ਲੱਗਾ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਖੁਦ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੋਵੇ। ਉਸਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਬ੍ਰਹਿਮੰਡ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਸਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਖਾਸ ਲੱਗਿਆ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਸਨੇ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਾਇਰਲ

ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਧੰਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਸਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਰਥਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹਰ ਘਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ, ਖੁਸ਼ੀ, ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਲਿਆਵੇ।

ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ-ਜੁਲੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯਾਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਦੇ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਹੈ। ਕੁਦਰਤ ਸੱਚਮੁੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਸਟਰਪੀਸ ਆਖਿਆ।

ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਲਈ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਲਦਾ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਤੱਤ ਜੋੜਿਆ ਹੈ।

TAGGED:

DIWALI SPACE VIDEO
INDIAN ASTRONAUT VIRAL VIDEO
ASTRONAUT EARTH LIGHTNING
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ

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