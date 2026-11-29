"ਅੱਜ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਗਰੂਕਤਾ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ", 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' 'ਚ ਬੋਲੇ ਪੀਐਮ
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਚਿਤ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਦੇ 140ਵੇਂ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਲ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।
Published : November 29, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ : ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਚਿਤ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਦੇ 140ਵੇਂ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਣ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
"ਡਰੱਗਜ- ਫ੍ਰੀ ਯੂਥ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ" ਜ਼ੋਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ "ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਲੇਂਟ (ਹੁਨਰ) ਦੀ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਬ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਸਾਡੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਵੱਡੇ ਸੁਪਨੇ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਬਣਕੇ ਉੱਭਰੀ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅੱਜ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਗਰੂਕਤਾ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। "ਡਰੱਗਜ- ਫ੍ਰੀ ਯੂਥ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ" ਵੀ ਪੂਰੇ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।"
During the 140th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says, "Today, the talent of India's youth is being widely discussed across the world. Our youth are dreaming big and working hard to realise them. However, drugs addiction has emerged as a major challenge to these aspirations. I am pleased that, in the country today, there is a growing awareness in society against drug abuse. The 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign' is also underway in full swing..." (Source: PM Modi YT)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
'ਵੱਖ ਹੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ'
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ "ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਦੋਂ ਵੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਕੁੱਝ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਖ ਹੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਉਮਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ। ਅੱਜ ਮੈਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੁੱਝ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਲਚਸਪੀ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਹੈ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਪਿਛਲੇ 20- 25 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।"
Addressing the 140th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says, "In life, whenever we learn something new, it gives a unique sense of happiness. There is no age limit for learning. Today, I would like to talk about lakhs of government employees who have shown interest in learning something new. Many of them have been serving in the government for past 20-25 years. Despite having such a long experience, carrying out other responsibilities, they are also taking out time to learn something new. And for that they are taking help of a digital platform. It's name is-'iGOT Karmayogi'. On this platform, more than 7,000 courses in 17 languages are available for the government employees. Lakhs of government employees have completed numerous courses. Someone is studying Artificial Intelligence, while someone is learning Indian Sign Language..." (Source: PM Modi YT)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
ਕੋਈ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਸਾਇਨ ਲੈਂਗੂਏਜ ਸਿੱਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ "ਇੰਨਾ ਲੰਬਾ ਤਜ਼ਰਬਾ ਹੋਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਦੂਜੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀਆਂ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਉਹ ਕੁੱਛ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਸਮਾਂ ਕੱਢ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੇ ਲਈ ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਦੀ ਮੱਦਦ ਲੈ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ - 'iGOT ਕਰਮਯੋਗੀ'। ਇਸ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ 17 ਭਾਸ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 7 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਿਆਦਾ ਕੋਰਸ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਹਨ। ਲੱਖਾਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਈ ਪੂਰੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਕੋਈ ਆਰਟੀਫਿਸ਼ੀਅਲ ਇਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸੀ ਦੀ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਕੋਈ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਸਾਇਨ ਲੈਂਗੂਏਜ ਸਿੱਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।"
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