'ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਜੇਬ 'ਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਦੇ ਨੇ', ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਤੰਜ !
ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਨਾਂ ਲਏ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਗੂ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕੀਤਾ।
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਲਏ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਜੰਮ ਕੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ।
ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕੁਝ ਸਿਆਸਤਦਾਨ ਸੱਤਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਵੀ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰੀ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੀ ਮਾਲਕਾਨਾ ਹੱਕ ਹੋਵੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਅੱਜਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਆਪਣੀ ਜੇਬ 'ਚੋਂ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਕੱਢਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੇਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ।'
कुछ लोग संविधान को अपनी जेब से निकालते हैं और यह सोचते हैं कि देश का संविधान, देश का लोकतंत्र उनकी जेब में है। सरकार में न रहते हुए भी उन्हें सत्ता का अलग ही नशा है। लेकिन जब ये लोग सत्ता में थे, तब उनके कारनामे कैसे थे? -पीएम @narendramodi— BJP (@BJP4India) November 12, 2026
ਇਹ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਟੂਡੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ 'ਭਾਰਤ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ' ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਹੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਾਏ। ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਰੈਂਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਰੈਂਕਿੰਗ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਸ਼ਾਸਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਾਰਿਤ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਸੱਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ।
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੋਜਕਰਤਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਲੈਣ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, 'ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਰਹੇ ਇਸ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸੱਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੈਠੇ ਲੋਕ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੋਜਕਰਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਸਨ ਕਿ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਤੋਂ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ।'
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮ-ਨਿਰਭਰ ਬਣਾਏ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਕਸਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ
ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਦਾ ਆਧੁਨਿਕੀਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮ-ਨਿਰਭਰ ਬਣਾਏ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਕਸਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਣਕ, ਚੌਲ ਅਤੇ ਗੰਨਾ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਫਸਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਨਿਰਭਰ ਨਾ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਦ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਰਟਅੱਪਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਰ ਊਰਜਾ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ।
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "These days, some people carry the Constitution in their pockets—as if the Constitution and the democracy of this nation belong to them... What was their track record like when they were actually in power? Let me share a brief anecdote to illustrate this. You might recall a time when the media used to rank states based on their performance. In one such ranking related to the economy, Gujarat secured the number one spot—back when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The organisation that awarded this top ranking to Gujarat was named after a former Prime Minister of the country; that hint should be enough—you can easily figure out the name yourselves... However, those in power in Delhi at the time did not take kindly to Gujarat receiving such recognition. They explicitly instructed the researchers that this would not be tolerated, mandating that any future reports must be approved by them before publication. That was the situation back then—and yet, today, those very same people go around lecturing others on tolerance and democracy. As for when this incident took place and what followed—well, you can certainly look that up for yourselves..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ 12 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਸਤੀਆਂ ਦਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਖਾਦ ਮੁਹੱਈਆ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ 16 ਲੱਖ ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਖਰਚ ਕੀਤੇ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕੁਦਰਤੀ ਖੇਤੀ ਅਪਣਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ 'ਧਰਤੀ ਮਾਂ' ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When the threat of war loomed over West Asia, the price of crude oil surged from $70 to $122 per barrel in just a few weeks. India faced a major challenge at that time. It became necessary to increase the price of diesel by at least Rs 50 per litre. Faced with this situation, the government made a decision in the best interest of our farmers... Instead of the required 50-rupee hike, the government increased the price of diesel by only 7 rupees per litre, choosing to shoulder the remaining burden of 43 rupees per litre itself. In many of our neighbouring countries, diesel prices rose by 40% to 50%, but that did not happen in India. Ever since then, the government has been absorbing a loss of Rs 14,000 crore every single month..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
ਡੀਜ਼ਲ 50 ਰੁਪਏ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਵਧਾਏ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 7 ਰੁਪਏ
ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਬਾਜ਼ਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੱਚੇ ਤੇਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵਧਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਵੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਬੋਝ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਣ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਡੀਜ਼ਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਅ 50 ਰੁਪਏ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਲੀਟਰ ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 7 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਬਾਕੀ 43 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਬੋਝ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੁਦ ਹੀ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ।
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