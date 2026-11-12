'ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਜੇਬ 'ਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਦੇ ਨੇ', ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਤੰਜ !

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ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਨਾਂ ਲਏ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਗੂ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕੀਤਾ।

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ਭਾਰਤ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST

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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਲਏ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਤੇ ਜੰਮ ਕੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ।

ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕੁਝ ਸਿਆਸਤਦਾਨ ਸੱਤਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਵੀ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰੀ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੀ ਮਾਲਕਾਨਾ ਹੱਕ ਹੋਵੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਅੱਜਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਆਪਣੀ ਜੇਬ 'ਚੋਂ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਕੱਢਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੇਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ।'

ਇਹ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਟੂਡੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ 'ਭਾਰਤ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ' ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਹੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਾਏ। ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਰੈਂਕਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਰੈਂਕਿੰਗ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਸ਼ਾਸਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਾਰਿਤ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਸੱਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੋਜਕਰਤਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਲੈਣ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, 'ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਰਹੇ ਇਸ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸੱਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੈਠੇ ਲੋਕ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੋਜਕਰਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਸਨ ਕਿ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਤੋਂ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ।'

ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮ-ਨਿਰਭਰ ਬਣਾਏ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਕਸਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ

ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਦਾ ਆਧੁਨਿਕੀਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮ-ਨਿਰਭਰ ਬਣਾਏ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਕਸਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਣਕ, ਚੌਲ ਅਤੇ ਗੰਨਾ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਫਸਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਨਿਰਭਰ ਨਾ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਦ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਰਟਅੱਪਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਰ ਊਰਜਾ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ 12 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਸਤੀਆਂ ਦਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਖਾਦ ਮੁਹੱਈਆ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ 16 ਲੱਖ ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਖਰਚ ਕੀਤੇ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕੁਦਰਤੀ ਖੇਤੀ ਅਪਣਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ 'ਧਰਤੀ ਮਾਂ' ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

ਡੀਜ਼ਲ 50 ਰੁਪਏ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਵਧਾਏ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 7 ਰੁਪਏ

ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਬਾਜ਼ਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੱਚੇ ਤੇਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵਧਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਵੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਬੋਝ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਣ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਡੀਜ਼ਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਅ 50 ਰੁਪਏ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਲੀਟਰ ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 7 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਬਾਕੀ 43 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਬੋਝ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੁਦ ਹੀ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ।

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ਪੀਐੱਮ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਗੂ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ
ਭਾਰਤ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ
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