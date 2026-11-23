ਥਾਣੇ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਖ਼ਸ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਹਮਲਾ, 5 ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ, ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਰੀ ਗੋਲ਼ੀ
ਥਾਣੇ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਟੀਮ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਮੌਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਭੱਜ ਗਿਆ।
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਜਾਮਾ ਮਸਜਿਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ-ਦਫੜੀ ਮਚ ਗਈ ਜਦੋਂ ਪੁੱਛਗਿੱਛ ਲਈ ਬੁਲਾਏ ਗਏ ਇੱਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਨੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਾਕੂ ਨਾਲ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਅਪਰਾਧ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਭੱਜਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਚਿਤਲੀ ਕਬਰ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਆਪ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਯੂਨਿਟ ਨੇ ਫੜ ਲਿਆ।
Delhi Police say - Today, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at PS Jama Masjid involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Acting swiftly, a joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down and spotted the accused at Chitli Qabar, within the jurisdiction of PS Chandni Mahal. At around 4:30 PM, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, the accused again attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh and Constable Parminder. The injured personnel were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Despite the grave threat posed by the accused, the police personnel exhibited extreme restraint and professionalism. Controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist. A total of eight rounds were fired, six of which hit the accused in his legs. The accused sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal. Further investigation is underway. (Pic Source: Delhi Police; in pic: accused Nabeel)— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026
ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ
ਡੀਸੀਪੀ ਸੈਂਟਰਲ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਰਾਜਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ, 'ਨਬੀਲ ਨਾਮ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 2:30 ਵਜੇ ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਜਾਮਾ ਮਸਜਿਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਨਬੀਲ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਉਸਦੀ ਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਝਗੜੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁੱਛਗਿੱਛ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਨਬੀਲ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਗੁੱਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਨੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਲੁਕਾਏ ਹੋਏ ਚਾਕੂ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ'।
ਪੰਜ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਿਹਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਦਨ 'ਤੇ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ:
ਇਸ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਹੋਏ ਹਮਲੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਭਲਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾ ਨੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਚਿਹਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਦਨ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ। ਸਟਾਫ ਨੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੇੜਲੇ ਸੰਜੀਵਨ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ। ਮੁੱਢਲੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਪੰਜਾਂ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਗੰਭੀਰਤਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਅਗਲੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਸਰ ਗੰਗਾ ਰਾਮ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਰੈਫਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ।
दिल्ली: DCP सेंट्रल रोहित राजबीर सिंह ने जामा मस्जिद पुलिस स्टेशन में हुई घटना पर कहा, "आज करीब ढाई बजे की घटना है। एक मां-बेटी की जोड़ी करीब दो बजे जामा मस्जिद थाने आई और उन्होंने बताया कि हमारे घर में नबील नाम का एक व्यक्ति है, जो मां का बेटा और बहन का भाई है। वह हमें बहुत परेशान करता है। इसलिए आप एक बार उसे बुलाकर काउंसलिंग कीजिए। इसके बाद वे सब-इंस्पेक्टर अजय से मिले। जब वे सब-इंस्पेक्टर अजय से मिले, तो अजय ने आरोपी को थाने बुलवाया। जब अजय ने उसे फोन किया, तो उसने कहा कि मैं अभी नहीं आ सकता। लेकिन जब उससे दोबारा बात हुई और बताया गया कि आपकी मां और बहन यहां थाने में हैं, इसलिए आपको आना पड़ेगा, तो उसने तुरंत फोन रख दिया और कहा कि मैं थाने आ रहा हूं..."— IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 23, 2026
ਚਿਤਲੀ ਕਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ:
ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਟੀਮ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨਬੀਲ, ਮੌਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਭੱਜ ਗਿਆ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਭੱਜਣ ਲਈ, ਉਸਨੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਦੋਪਹੀਆ ਵਾਹਨ ਵੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਲਿਆ। ਥਿਤੀ ਦੀ ਗੰਭੀਰਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਆਪ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਯੂਨਿਟ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਖੁਫੀਆ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ, ਪੁਲਿਸ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਭ ਲਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਚਿਤਲੀ ਕਬਰ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੇਰ ਲਿਆ।
'ਸਵੈ-ਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਗੋਲੀ ਚਲਾਉਣੀ ਪਈ'
ਜਦੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਫੜਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸਨੇ ਮੁੜ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਜਵਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੈ-ਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਗੋਲੀ ਚਲਾਉਣੀ ਪਈ। ਗੋਲੀ ਲੱਗਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਬੂ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ। ਉਸ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਧਾਰਾਵਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਗਲੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।