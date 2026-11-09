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ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ 'ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ' ਕਹਿਣ 'ਤੇ ਘਿਰੇ ਖੜਗੇ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ' ਪਾਰਟੀ

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

CONGRESS VS BJP
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ (INAS)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST

3 Min Read
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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਉਸ ਬਿਆਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਘੇਰਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨਾਂ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿ ਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਖੜਗੇ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਬਿਆਨ ਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ। ਹਫਤੇ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਕੋਈ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ

ਖੜਗੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਸਹਿ-ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਅਤੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੀਪ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ, ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਿਹਾ। ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਯਾਦ ਕਰੋ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਬਾਬਰੀ' 'ਤੇ ਰੋ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਨੂੰ 'ਡੇਂਗੂ ਮਲੇਰੀਆ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ' ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਚੁੱਪ ਸੀ! ਗਾਂਧੀ ਵਾਡਰਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਅਧੀਨ, ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ, ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਹੈ।" ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਵਰਗੇ ਮੌਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਤੁਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੋਚਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਸੋਚ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ" ਕਹੋਗੇ

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਗੌਰਵ ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਐਕਸ (X) 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਸ਼੍ਰੀਮਾਨ ਖੜਗੇ, ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ ਬੁਲਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ?" ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਈਦ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰਤਾ, ਪਰੰਪਰਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਛਾਣ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ, "ਕੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਅਖੌਤੀ ਧਰਮ ਨਿਰਪੱਖਤਾ ਅਧੀਨ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਬਦਲਣਾ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ? ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਖੜਗੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿਓ: ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਦੇ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਹਿੰਮਤ ਕਰੋਗੇ?" ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਕਰੋ; ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨਾ ਬਦਲੋ। ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਸੀ, ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਰਹੇਗੀ।"

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਐਮਐਮਸੀ

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਤੁਹਿਨ ਸਿਨਹਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੁਸਲਮਾਨ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਈਦ ਮਨਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹਰ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਵਜੋਂ ਮਨਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਸ ਲਈ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ 10-12 ਵਾਰ ਈਦ ਮਨਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਐਮਐਮਸੀ (ਮਾਓਵਾਦੀ ਮੁਸਲਿਮ ਲੀਗ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ) ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।"

ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਖੜਗੇ

ਪੀਟੀਆਈ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਸਨਾਤਨੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਝਿਜਕ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ ਕਹਿ ਕੇ ਖੜਗੇ ਜੀ ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ? ਕੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਇੰਨਾ ਵੱਧ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਝਿਜਕ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ?" ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਰਾਮ ਦੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਤੁਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ "ਖੜਗੇ ਸਾਹਬ, ਆਪਣੇ ਮੁਸਲਿਮ ਲੀਗ ਸਮਰਥਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗਠਜੋੜ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ "ਇਹ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦੂਜਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਗਾਲ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ?"

TAGGED:

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ
CONGRESS VS BJP
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੀਪ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ
ਖੜਗੇ ਦਾ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਬਿਆਨ
ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ

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