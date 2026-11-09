ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ 'ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ' ਕਹਿਣ 'ਤੇ ਘਿਰੇ ਖੜਗੇ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ' ਪਾਰਟੀ

ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ 'ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ' ਕਹਿਣ 'ਤੇ ਘਿਰੇ ਖੜਗੇ, ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ' ਪਾਰਟੀ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਲਿਕਾਰਜੁਨ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੂੰ ਉਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਉਸ ਬਿਆਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਘੇਰਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨਾਂ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿ ਕੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਖੜਗੇ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਬਿਆਨ ਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ। ਹਫਤੇ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਖੜਗੇ ਨੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਕੋਈ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ।
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge extends Diwali greetings, appeals for peace and unity in the country, says, "Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India. It is a festival of happiness that brings people together and gives them an opportunity to meet their loved ones. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace in the country, particularly those fighting among themselves, and to put aside misunderstandings. Everyone should work wholeheartedly to protect and unite the country....As for Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is not taking up his challenge to debate issues such as SIR, NEET, unemployment and inflation. He (Rahul Gandhi) has invited Modi for a debate, but the Prime Minister is not coming forward. However, that is their choice. Our fight is against Modi, Shah and the BJP, not any other individual." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2026
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ
ਖੜਗੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਸਹਿ-ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਅਤੇ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੀਪ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ, ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਕਿਹਾ। ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਯਾਦ ਕਰੋ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ 'ਬਾਬਰੀ' 'ਤੇ ਰੋ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਨੂੰ 'ਡੇਂਗੂ ਮਲੇਰੀਆ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ' ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਚੁੱਪ ਸੀ! ਗਾਂਧੀ ਵਾਡਰਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਅਧੀਨ, ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ, ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਹੈ।" ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਵਰਗੇ ਮੌਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਤੁਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੋਚਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਸੋਚ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।
VIDEO | Delhi: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "The Congress president's statement makes it clear that the party chose vote-bank politics even on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This cannot be viewed in isolation. Sonia Gandhi had earlier expressed sorrow over Babri and, as Salman Khurshid had said, shed tears for the Batla House terrorists. By calling Diwali an 'Eid of Happiness', the Congress president has once again exposed the party's vote-bank politics. The Congress also has hatred towards Hindus. When Sanatan Dharma was called dengue, malaria and AIDS, the party did not raise even an iota of objection. The country rejected this anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset in 2014, 2019 and 2024, and will punish the Congress for its vote-bank politics in 2029 as well." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026
ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ" ਕਹੋਗੇ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਗੌਰਵ ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਐਕਸ (X) 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਸ਼੍ਰੀਮਾਨ ਖੜਗੇ, ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ ਬੁਲਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ?" ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਈਦ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰਤਾ, ਪਰੰਪਰਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਛਾਣ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ, "ਕੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਅਖੌਤੀ ਧਰਮ ਨਿਰਪੱਖਤਾ ਅਧੀਨ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਬਦਲਣਾ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ? ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਖੜਗੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿਓ: ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਦੇ ਈਦ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ" ਕਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਹਿੰਮਤ ਕਰੋਗੇ?" ਭਾਟੀਆ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਕਰੋ; ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨਾ ਬਦਲੋ। ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਸੀ, ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਰਹੇਗੀ।"
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਐਮਐਮਸੀ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਤੁਹਿਨ ਸਿਨਹਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੁਸਲਮਾਨ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਈਦ ਮਨਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹਰ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨੂੰ "ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ" ਵਜੋਂ ਮਨਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਸ ਲਈ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ 10-12 ਵਾਰ ਈਦ ਮਨਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਐਮਐਮਸੀ (ਮਾਓਵਾਦੀ ਮੁਸਲਿਮ ਲੀਗ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ) ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।"
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, “Let us talk about Mallikarjun Kharge ji, the Congress president (remotely controlled by Sonia Gandhi, with Rahul Gandhi holding the strings). Whatever statements Mallikarjun Kharge makes reflect the anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Kharge ji is furthering the same mindset through his words and statements. Yesterday, when everyone was extending Diwali greetings, we did not really expect Mallikarjun Kharge ji to extend his wishes to Hindus on Diwali. But then he made a statement in which he called Diwali ‘an Eid of happiness’. He said it was an Eid of happiness for the entire world. If there is one of the oldest religions and cultures in the world, it is Hinduism. Lord Ram is revered by all of us. But the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who represents what we call the Congress, or the Muslim party, seems to stumble even while saying ‘Diwali’. Why does Kharge ji find it so difficult to say Diwali? Why does his tongue falter when he says the word?..."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026
ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਖੜਗੇ
ਪੀਟੀਆਈ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਟਿੱਪਣੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਸਨਾਤਨੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਝਿਜਕ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਈਦ ਕਹਿ ਕੇ ਖੜਗੇ ਜੀ ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ? ਕੀ ਵੋਟ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਇੰਨਾ ਵੱਧ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਝਿਜਕ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ?" ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਰਾਮ ਦੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਤੁਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ "ਖੜਗੇ ਸਾਹਬ, ਆਪਣੇ ਮੁਸਲਿਮ ਲੀਗ ਸਮਰਥਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗਠਜੋੜ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਨਾਤਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ "ਇਹ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦੂਜਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸੰਸਕ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਗਾਲ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ?"