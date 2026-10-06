ਕੁਨੋ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਛੋਟੇ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਚੀਤਾ KJP21 ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਨਮ, ਕੁੱਲ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੋਈ 60
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭੂਪੇਂਦਰ ਯਾਦਵ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਹਨ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੁਨੋ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ।
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
ਸ਼ਿਓਪੁਰ (ਮੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼): ਮੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਿਓਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਕੁਨੋ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਪਾਰਕ ਤੋਂ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੱਡੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ KJP21 ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਕੁੱਲ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੁਣ 60 ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਏ 41 ਚੀਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ, ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਮੰਤਰਾਲੇ ਦੇ X ਖਾਤੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ।
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭੂਪੇਂਦਰ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਨਵਜੰਮੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਫੋਟੋਆਂ ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇ ਉਭਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ।
Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026
ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਜੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ, "ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ! KJP21, ਇੱਕ 32 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਕੁਨੋ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਪਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ। KJP21 ਮੁਖੀ ਅਤੇ KGP12 ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜਨਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਤੀਜੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਹੈ - ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਚੀਤਾ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇ ਉਭਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੰਜ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਆਉਣ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਾ ਦੀ ਆਬਾਦੀ 60 ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ 41 ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਚੀਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ।"
Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah… Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India’s journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation. #ProjectCheetah— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 5, 2026
ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਜੈਨੇਟਿਕ ਲਾਈਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਗੱਲ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬੱਚੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਵੰਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਿਤਾ ਇੱਕ ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਨਰ ਚੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਵਧਦੀ ਚੀਤਾ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਜੈਨੇਟਿਕ ਵੰਸ਼ ਜੋੜਦਾ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਾ ਦੇ ਪੁਨਰ-ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਅਧਿਆਇ ਜੋੜਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ, ਫੀਲਡ ਸਟਾਫ, ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ, ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਭਵ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ।"