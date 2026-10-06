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ਕੁਨੋ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਛੋਟੇ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਚੀਤਾ KJP21 ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਨਮ, ਕੁੱਲ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੋਈ 60

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭੂਪੇਂਦਰ ਯਾਦਵ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਹਨ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੁਨੋ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

INDIAN BORN FEMALE CHEETAH KJP21
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਚੀਤਾ KJP21 ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਨਮ (Union minister Bhupendra Yadav 'X')
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਸ਼ਿਓਪੁਰ (ਮੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼): ਮੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਿਓਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਕੁਨੋ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਪਾਰਕ ਤੋਂ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੱਡੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ KJP21 ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਕੁੱਲ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੁਣ 60 ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਏ 41 ਚੀਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ, ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਮੰਤਰਾਲੇ ਦੇ X ਖਾਤੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ।

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭੂਪੇਂਦਰ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਨਵਜੰਮੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਫੋਟੋਆਂ ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇ ਉਭਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ।

ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਜੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਯਾਦਵ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ, "ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ! KJP21, ਇੱਕ 32 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਕੁਨੋ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਪਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ। KJP21 ਮੁਖੀ ਅਤੇ KGP12 ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜਨਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਤੀਜੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਮਾਦਾ ਚੀਤਾ ਹੈ - ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਚੀਤਾ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇ ਉਭਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਮੀਲ ਪੱਥਰ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੰਜ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਆਉਣ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਾ ਦੀ ਆਬਾਦੀ 60 ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ 41 ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਚੀਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ।"

ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਜੈਨੇਟਿਕ ਲਾਈਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਗੱਲ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬੱਚੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਵੰਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਿਤਾ ਇੱਕ ਬੋਤਸਵਾਨਾ ਨਰ ਚੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਵਧਦੀ ਚੀਤਾ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਜੈਨੇਟਿਕ ਵੰਸ਼ ਜੋੜਦਾ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੀਤਾ ਦੇ ਪੁਨਰ-ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਅਧਿਆਇ ਜੋੜਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ, ਫੀਲਡ ਸਟਾਫ, ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਚੀਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ, ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਭਵ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ।"

TAGGED:

CHEETAH GIVES BIRTH 5 HEALTHY CUBS
KUNO NATIONAL PARK
ਸ਼ਿਓਪੁਰ
KUNO NATIONAL PARK 5 CUBS BORN
INDIAN BORN FEMALE CHEETAH KJP21

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