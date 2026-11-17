ਵੱਡਾ ਹਾਦਸਾ: ਇੱਕ ਘਰ ਦੀ ਛੱਤ ਹੋਈ ਢਹਿ-ਢੇਰੀ, 2 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਦਰਦਨਾਕ ਮੌਤ
ਪੂਰਬੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਹਦਰਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਘਰ ਦੀ ਛੱਤ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਛੇ ਲੋਕ ਮਲਬੇ ਹੇਠ ਦੱਬ ਗਏ।
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਹਦਰਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਵਿਵੇਕ ਵਿਹਾਰ ਦੇ ਜਵਾਲਾ ਨਗਰ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਘਰ ਦੀ ਛੱਤ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਢਹਿ ਢੇਰੀ ਹੋ ਗਈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ ਦਫੜੀ ਮਚ ਗਈ। ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਫਾਇਰ ਬ੍ਰਿਗੇਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ।
Delhi: A two-storey building collapsed in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar in Shahdara district https://t.co/w7boh36gwh— IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026
ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਘਰ ਢਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲਗਭਗ 10:13 ਵਜੇ ਮਿਲੀ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਫਾਇਰ ਬ੍ਰਿਗੇਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀਆਂ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਮਲਬੇ ਤੋਂ ਛੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਦੋ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਅਜੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਹੈ। ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Delhi | An old house collapsed in the Jwala Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Vivek Vihar police station in the Shahdara district, today. Teams from the Fire Department and Delhi Police, and ambulance services rushed to the site and rescued 7-8 people. A three-month-old child has lost his life in the incident North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra says, " This was a 40- 50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
ਉੱਤਰੀ ਐਮ.ਸੀ.ਡੀ. (MCD) ਦੇ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਪੰਕਜ ਲੂਥਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਹ 40-50 ਸਾਲ ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ।"
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ :