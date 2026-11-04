ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ, 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਵਧਾ ਕੇ 6 ਸਾਲ ਕੀਤਾ
CDS ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯੋਗ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੈਗੂਲਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। 75 ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਤ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਫੌਜ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ 75 ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਤ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਹੋਰ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਯਾਨੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਹੁਣ 6 ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you are aware, the 'Agnipath' scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At that time, it was stated that there would be continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure. Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performance. As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਖੁਸ਼ਖੁਬਰੀ
ਇਸ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਚੀਫ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਸਟਾਫ਼ (CDS) ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਹਿਮ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਰਸਤਾ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ, 'ਅਗਨੀਪਥ' ਸਕੀਮ 14 ਜੂਨ, 2022 ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਇਹ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਮੁਲਾਂਕਣ (Performance Evaluation) ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੀ ਸਮੇਂ-ਸਮੇਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।"
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "... First of all, I wish to state that the Agnipath scheme in its current form, that is, the first four years, will continue. The Agnipath scheme has not been discontinued. It will continue. Secondly, this second engagement period of two years gives those Agniveers who have not been selected in the first four years a chance to serve longer. Their relative experience, qualifications and skills are relative. It's not that they are bad; it's relative. So, in these two years, they get a chance to serve longer in the Army, with the provision that they can be enrolled as regular soldiers. So this is a win-win situation for both..."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਬੈਚ ਹੁਣ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪਰਫਾਰਮੈਂਸ ਇਵੈਲੂਏਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਫੀਡਬੈਕ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ ਸਥਾਈ ਸੇਵਾ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ
CDS ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ, 25% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਰਿਟ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਣਾ ਹੈ। ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਇਹ ਨਿਯਮ ਸੀ ਕਿ 75% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰ ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆਉਣਗੇ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਇਸ ਅਪਡੇਟਿਡ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ, ਬਚੇ ਹੋਏ 75% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਵਾਧੂ ਐਂਗੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਪੀਰੀਅਡ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ, ਜੋ ਵੀ ਲੋਕ ਯੋਗ ਹੋਣਗੇ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਰਮਡ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਈ ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਜੋ ਆਬਜੈਕਟਿਵ ਸਿਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕ੍ਰਾਈਟੇਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਇਸ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਪਹਿਲੂ ਹਨ।
ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ
ਚੀਫ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਸਟਾਫ਼ ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਆਪਣੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ, ਯਾਨੀ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ, ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਬੰਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਦੂਜੀ ਗੱਲ, ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਦੂਜਾ ਐਂਗੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਪੀਰੀਅਡ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੇਵਾ ਲਈ ਚੁਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਗਏ ਹਨ।"
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਪੇਖਿਕ ਤਜਰਬਾ, ਯੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਨਰ ਤੁਲਨਾਤਮਕ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਖਰਾਬ ਹਨ; ਇਹ ਬਸ ਤੁਲਨਾਤਮਕ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ, ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਾਵਧਾਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਹੈ।"
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ: