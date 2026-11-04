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ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ, 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਵਧਾ ਕੇ 6 ਸਾਲ ਕੀਤਾ

CDS ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯੋਗ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੈਗੂਲਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

AGNIVEERS SERVICE EXTENSION
ਪ੍ਰਤੀਨਿਧ ਚਿੱਤਰ (ਫਾਈਲ ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। 75 ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਤ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਫੌਜ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ 75 ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸ਼ਤ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਹੋਰ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਯਾਨੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਹੁਣ 6 ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।

ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਖੁਸ਼ਖੁਬਰੀ

ਇਸ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਚੀਫ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਸਟਾਫ਼ (CDS) ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ 'ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ' ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਹਿਮ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਰਸਤਾ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ, 'ਅਗਨੀਪਥ' ਸਕੀਮ 14 ਜੂਨ, 2022 ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਇਹ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਮੁਲਾਂਕਣ (Performance Evaluation) ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੀ ਸਮੇਂ-ਸਮੇਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।"

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਬੈਚ ਹੁਣ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪਰਫਾਰਮੈਂਸ ਇਵੈਲੂਏਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਫੀਡਬੈਕ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ ਸਥਾਈ ਸੇਵਾ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ

CDS ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ, 25% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਰਿਟ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਣਾ ਹੈ। ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਇਹ ਨਿਯਮ ਸੀ ਕਿ 75% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰ ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆਉਣਗੇ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਇਸ ਅਪਡੇਟਿਡ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ, ਬਚੇ ਹੋਏ 75% ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਵਾਧੂ ਐਂਗੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਪੀਰੀਅਡ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ, ਜੋ ਵੀ ਲੋਕ ਯੋਗ ਹੋਣਗੇ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਰਮਡ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਈ ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਜੋ ਆਬਜੈਕਟਿਵ ਸਿਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕ੍ਰਾਈਟੇਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਇਸ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਪਹਿਲੂ ਹਨ।

ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ

ਚੀਫ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਸਟਾਫ਼ ਜਨਰਲ ਐਨਐਸ ਰਾਜਾ ਸੁਬਰਮਣੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਆਪਣੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ, ਯਾਨੀ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲ, ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਬੰਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਦੂਜੀ ਗੱਲ, ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਦੂਜਾ ਐਂਗੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਪੀਰੀਅਡ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੇਵਾ ਲਈ ਚੁਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਗਏ ਹਨ।"

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਪੇਖਿਕ ਤਜਰਬਾ, ਯੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਨਰ ਤੁਲਨਾਤਮਕ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਖਰਾਬ ਹਨ; ਇਹ ਬਸ ਤੁਲਨਾਤਮਕ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ, ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਾਵਧਾਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਹੈ।"

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:

TAGGED:

AGNIVEERS SERVICE EXTENSION
MODI CABINET DECISION ON AGNIVEERS
ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ
ਅਗਨੀਵੀਰਾਂ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਵਾਧਾ
ਅਗਨੀਪਥ ਸਕੀਮ ਬਦਲਾਅ

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