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ਸਾਬਕਾ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ

LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG: ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਨੇ ਜਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG
ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਕਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੇ 7 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਤਿਲਕ ਨਗਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਜਰਨੈਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ ਭਰੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਐਸਐਸਪੀ ਕੋਲ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਵਾਈ।

ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ 'ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਹਰਸ਼ਿਤਾ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਬੀਐਨਐਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਈਟੀ ਐਕਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਧਾਰਾਵਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਂਚ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਕ੍ਰਾਈਮ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਇੰਸਪੈਕਟਰ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹਿਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ

ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹਿਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ 7 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਦੁਹਰਾਈ। ਤਿਲਕ ਨਗਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਜਰਨੈਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਧਿਅਮ ਵਜੋਂ ਵਰਤ ਕੇ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ

ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਦੇ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਲ ਡਿਟੇਲ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ (ਸੀਡੀਆਰ), ਆਈਪੀ ਲੌਗ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਟਰੇਸਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਏਜੰਸੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਤਾਲਮੇਲ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ ਭਰੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਦਾ ਸਕ੍ਰੀਨਸ਼ਾਟ ਵੀ ਸੌਂਪਿਆ ਗਿਆ।

ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ

ਇਹ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਣ ਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਮਈ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ। ਇੱਕ ਮੈਟਰੋ ਟ੍ਰੇਨ ਕੋਚ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਕਈ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਲਿਖੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਫਿਰ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਸੰਜੇ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ 'ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਰਚਣ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਅਣਪਛਾਤੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਕੇਸ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ।

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWAL RECEIVED THREATS
LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG
ARVIND KEJRIWAL AND HIS DAUGHTER
ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ
ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਰੇਂਸ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ

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