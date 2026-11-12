ਸਾਬਕਾ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ
LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG: ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਨੇ ਜਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।
Published : November 12, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਕਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੇ 7 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਤਿਲਕ ਨਗਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਜਰਨੈਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ ਭਰੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਐਸਐਸਪੀ ਕੋਲ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਵਾਈ।
Mohali | Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore in extortion. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages and filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family.— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਗੈਂਗ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ 'ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਹਰਸ਼ਿਤਾ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਬੀਐਨਐਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਈਟੀ ਐਕਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਧਾਰਾਵਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜਾਂਚ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਕ੍ਰਾਈਮ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਇੰਸਪੈਕਟਰ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹਿਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ
ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹਿਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ 7 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਦੁਹਰਾਈ। ਤਿਲਕ ਨਗਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਜਰਨੈਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਧਿਅਮ ਵਜੋਂ ਵਰਤ ਕੇ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨੋਂ ਮਾਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ।
Mohali | Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore in extortion. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages and filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family.— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ
ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਦੇ ਮੋਬਾਈਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਲ ਡਿਟੇਲ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ (ਸੀਡੀਆਰ), ਆਈਪੀ ਲੌਗ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਟਰੇਸਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਏਜੰਸੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਤਾਲਮੇਲ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ ਭਰੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਦਾ ਸਕ੍ਰੀਨਸ਼ਾਟ ਵੀ ਸੌਂਪਿਆ ਗਿਆ।
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