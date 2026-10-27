ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ 'ਅਰਨਬ' 24 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਇਸ ਸੂਬੇ ’ਚ ਮਚਾਈ ਤਬਾਹੀ, ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ’ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ
ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਆਂਗਣਵਾੜੀ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ/ਅਮਰਾਵਤੀ: ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਅਰਨਬ ਇੱਕ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸਦਾ ਸੂਬੇ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਅਸਰ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਪੂਰੇ ਦਿਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ।
ਮਾਹਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾ ਚੱਲੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਰਟ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦਿਅਕ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Light rain reported in parts of the city as an impact of the impending Cyclone Arnab, rough sea conditions prevail https://t.co/6IxEEclNZK— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਚਡਾਲਵਦਾ ਨਾਗਾਰਾਨੀ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੂਲ, ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਆਂਗਣਵਾੜੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਘੋਸ਼ਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਕੋਈ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਦੁਬਾਰਾ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਬਿਆਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ।
#WATCH Bhubaneswar, Odisha: With the intensification of the cyclonic storm 'Arnab', the city has begun experiencing rounds of rain, strong winds, storms, and lightning strikes. https://t.co/5DCaDaTGla— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ 53 ਟ੍ਰੇਨਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ
ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ 53 ਟ੍ਰੇਨਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। 'ਅਰਨਬ' ਦੇ ਤੱਟ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਆਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ 20 ਸੈਂਟੀਮੀਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਮੀਂਹ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਿਆ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
Cyclone Arnab: Day-by-Day Outlook | 27–30 October 2026 ===================================== Tuesday, 27 October: Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify further over the Bay of Bengal and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. Rainfall activity is likely to increase along coastal Andhra Pradesh, with strengthening winds as the system approaches land. Wednesday, 28 October: The system may approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, with a possible landfall zone extending broadly from Visakhapatnam to Bapatla. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible along the coast. Thursday, 29 October: Following a possible landfall, the system may move inland across Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions. Friday, 30 October: The system is likely to weaken gradually as it moves farther inland. Rainfall may continue across parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions. Forecasts remain subject to change. Follow the latest IMD updates for official warnings.— Tamil Nadu Flood Modellers (@TNFloodmodeller) October 27, 2026
ਲਹਿਰਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਹਨ
ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ 15 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਦੀ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ-ਮੱਧ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਦੀ ਖਾੜੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਉਸੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਤੱਕ ਇਸਦੇ ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੱਛਮ ਵੱਲ ਵਧਣ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।
ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ 115 ਤੋਂ 125 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਤੱਕ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਕਈ ਵਾਰ 140 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਲਹਿਰਾਂ 1 ਤੋਂ 1.5 ਮੀਟਰ ਉੱਚੀਆਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੂਰਬੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ, ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ ਅਤੇ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਤੱਟਵਰਤੀ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਹੈ।
Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands). it is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
ਅਰਨਬ ਦੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਇੱਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਅਤੇ 29 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਅਤੇ 30 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਘੱਟ ਦਬਾਅ ਵਾਲੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।
ਇਹ ਗੋਪਾਲਪੁਰ ਤੋਂ 490 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ, ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਤੋਂ 540 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪੂਰਬ-ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ, ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਵਿਜੇਪੁਰਮ ਤੋਂ 650 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੱਛਮ ਵਿੱਚ, ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ ਤੋਂ 620 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ, ਮਛਲੀਪਟਨਮ ਤੋਂ 720 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਤੋਂ 790 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਦੂਰ ਸਥਿਤ ਹੈ।
पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर चक्रवाती तूफान ‘अर्नब’ #CycloneArnab #CycloneArnabUpdate #CycloneAlert #CycloneWarning #WestcentralBayOfBengal #BayOfBengal #WeatherUpdate #WeatherAlert #IMD #CycloneUpdate #HeavyRainfall #AndhraPradesh #Odisha #IndiaWeather #CycloneTracking @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
ਜੇਕਰ ਇਹ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਬਦਲਦਾ ਹੈ:
ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਇਸਦੇ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਮਾਹਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੰਘਣੇ ਬੱਦਲਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ, ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸਦੇ ਨੇਲੋਰ ਅਤੇ ਮਛਲੀਪਟਨਮ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਕੁਝ ਮੌਸਮ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ
ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਂਧਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਉੜੀਸਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਖਰਾਬ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ, ਡਾ. ਬੀ.ਆਰ. ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਕੋਨਾਸੀਮਾ, ਪੂਰਬੀ, ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ, ਅਤੇ ਏਲੁਰੂ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਸ੍ਰੀਕਾਕੁਲਮ, ਪਾਰਵਤੀਪੁਰਮ ਮਨਯਮ, ਵਿਜ਼ੀਆਨਗਰਮ, ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ, ਅਲੂਰੀ ਸੀਤਾਰਾਮਰਾਜੂ, ਪੋਲਾਵਰਮ, ਅਨਾਕਾਪੱਲੇ, ਐਨਟੀਆਈ, ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ, ਗੁੰਟੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਪਾਲਨਾਡੂ, ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ਮ, ਮਾਰਕਾਪੁਰ ਅਤੇ ਨੇਲੋਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ :