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ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ 'ਅਰਨਬ' 24 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਇਸ ਸੂਬੇ ’ਚ ਮਚਾਈ ਤਬਾਹੀ, ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ’ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ

ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਆਂਗਣਵਾੜੀ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

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ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਅਰਨਬ (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST

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ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ/ਅਮਰਾਵਤੀ: ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਅਰਨਬ ਇੱਕ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸਦਾ ਸੂਬੇ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਅਸਰ ਪਵੇਗਾ। ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਪੂਰੇ ਦਿਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ।

ਮਾਹਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾ ਚੱਲੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਰਟ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦਿਅਕ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਚਡਾਲਵਦਾ ਨਾਗਾਰਾਨੀ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੂਲ, ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਆਂਗਣਵਾੜੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਕੁਲੈਕਟਰ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਘੋਸ਼ਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਕੋਈ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਦੁਬਾਰਾ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਬਿਆਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ 53 ਟ੍ਰੇਨਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ

ਦੱਖਣੀ ਤੱਟ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ 53 ਟ੍ਰੇਨਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। 'ਅਰਨਬ' ਦੇ ਤੱਟ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਆਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ 20 ਸੈਂਟੀਮੀਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਮੀਂਹ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਿਆ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਲਹਿਰਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਹਨ

ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ 15 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਦੀ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ-ਮੱਧ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਦੀ ਖਾੜੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਉਸੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫ਼ਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਤੱਕ ਇਸਦੇ ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੱਛਮ ਵੱਲ ਵਧਣ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।

ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ 115 ਤੋਂ 125 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਤੱਕ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਕਈ ਵਾਰ 140 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਘੰਟਾ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਲਹਿਰਾਂ 1 ਤੋਂ 1.5 ਮੀਟਰ ਉੱਚੀਆਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੂਰਬੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ, ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ ਅਤੇ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਤੱਟਵਰਤੀ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਹੈ।

ਅਰਨਬ ਦੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11:30 ਵਜੇ ਇੱਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਅਤੇ 29 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਅਤੇ 30 ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਘੱਟ ਦਬਾਅ ਵਾਲੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

ਇਹ ਗੋਪਾਲਪੁਰ ਤੋਂ 490 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ, ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ ਤੋਂ 540 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪੂਰਬ-ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ, ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਵਿਜੇਪੁਰਮ ਤੋਂ 650 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੱਛਮ ਵਿੱਚ, ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ ਤੋਂ 620 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ, ਮਛਲੀਪਟਨਮ ਤੋਂ 720 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਤੋਂ 790 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਦੂਰ ਸਥਿਤ ਹੈ।

ਜੇਕਰ ਇਹ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਬਦਲਦਾ ਹੈ:

ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਇਸਦੇ ਯਾਨਮ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਮਾਹਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੰਘਣੇ ਬੱਦਲਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ, ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸਦੇ ਨੇਲੋਰ ਅਤੇ ਮਛਲੀਪਟਨਮ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਤੱਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਕੁਝ ਮੌਸਮ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ

ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਂਧਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਉੜੀਸਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਖਰਾਬ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। ਕਾਕੀਨਾਡਾ, ਡਾ. ਬੀ.ਆਰ. ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਕੋਨਾਸੀਮਾ, ਪੂਰਬੀ, ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੋਦਾਵਰੀ, ਅਤੇ ਏਲੁਰੂ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਸ੍ਰੀਕਾਕੁਲਮ, ਪਾਰਵਤੀਪੁਰਮ ਮਨਯਮ, ਵਿਜ਼ੀਆਨਗਰਮ, ਵਿਸ਼ਾਖਾਪਟਨਮ, ਅਲੂਰੀ ਸੀਤਾਰਾਮਰਾਜੂ, ਪੋਲਾਵਰਮ, ਅਨਾਕਾਪੱਲੇ, ਐਨਟੀਆਈ, ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ, ਗੁੰਟੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਪਟਲਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਪਾਲਨਾਡੂ, ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ਮ, ਮਾਰਕਾਪੁਰ ਅਤੇ ਨੇਲੋਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

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