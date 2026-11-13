ETV Bharat / bharat

ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਈ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰੀ ਬੱਸ

ਜਾਜਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਜੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਹੈ।

JAJPUR ODISHA BUS TRUCK ACCIDENT
ਜਾਜਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਦਸਾਗ੍ਰਸਤ ਹੋਈ ਪੁਰੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਬੱਸ। (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

ਜਾਜਪੁਰ (ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ): ਪੱਛਮੀ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਰੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਬੱਸ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਜਾਜਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਦਸਾਗ੍ਰਸਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਇਸ ਬੱਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 55 ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਸਵਾਰ ਸਨ। ਇਹ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਬਾਰਾਚਾਨਾ ਥਾਣਾ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਕਈ ਸਰਧਾਲੂ ਜਖ਼ਮੀ

ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਜਗਨਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਰੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਬੱਸ ਸੜਕ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਨਾਲ ਟਕਰਾ ਗਈ। ਜਿਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਬੱਸ ਚਕਨਾਚੂਰ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ। ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਅਜੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਹੈ।

ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਹਾਦਸਾ

ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਬੱਸ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਓਵਰਬ੍ਰਿਜ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 24-25 ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਬ-ਇੰਸਪੈਕਟਰ ਮੇਹਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਬੱਸ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਧੂਰੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਤਿੰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਆਦਮੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ।

ਤਿੰਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, 24-25 ਜ਼ਖਮੀ

ਇਹ ਬੱਸ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਧੂਰੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਮ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਬੱਸ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਜਦੋਂ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਓਵਰਬ੍ਰਿਜ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਤਾਂ ਇਸਦਾ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ। ਇੱਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਸਮੇਤ ਤਿੰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 24-25 ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਸਪਤਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ।

ਆਟੋ- ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ ਦੇ ਰੰਗਰੇਡੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਹਿਮਾਇਤ ਸਾਗਰ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਊਟਰ ਰਿੰਗ ਰੋਡ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਆਟੋ- ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਚੌਦਾਂ ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਆਟੋ-ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ 17 ਲੋਕ ਸਵਾਰ ਸਨ। ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ :

TAGGED:

JAJPUR ODISHA BUS TRUCK ACCIDENT
ਪੱਛਮੀ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਧੂਰੀ ਬੱਸ ਹਾਦਸਾ
TELANGANA RANGA REDDY AUTO ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

ਸੰਪਾਦਕ ਦੀ ਪਸੰਦ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.