ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਈ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰੀ ਬੱਸ

ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਈ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰੀ ਬੱਸ
ਜਾਜਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਜੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਹੈ।
Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
ਜਾਜਪੁਰ (ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ): ਪੱਛਮੀ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਰੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਬੱਸ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਓਡੀਸ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਜਾਜਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਦਸਾਗ੍ਰਸਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਇਸ ਬੱਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 55 ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਸਵਾਰ ਸਨ। ਇਹ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਬਾਰਾਚਾਨਾ ਥਾਣਾ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ।
ਕਈ ਸਰਧਾਲੂ ਜਖ਼ਮੀ
ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਜਗਨਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਬੰਗਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਰੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਬੱਸ ਸੜਕ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਨਾਲ ਟਕਰਾ ਗਈ। ਜਿਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਬੱਸ ਚਕਨਾਚੂਰ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ। ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਅਜੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: Several passengers were injured after a bus carrying around 55 pilgrims from West Bengal to Puri collided with a stationary truck under Badachana police station limits early morning today. (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/GLJXnCa3rS— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਹਾਦਸਾ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਬੱਸ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਓਵਰਬ੍ਰਿਜ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 24-25 ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਬ-ਇੰਸਪੈਕਟਰ ਮੇਹਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਬੱਸ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਧੂਰੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਤਿੰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਆਦਮੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: One of the passengers, Rohit Malik, says, "...We boarded the bus from Daspur yesterday. There were about 55 of us, and we were heading to Puri for a trip. The accident occurred here this morning... It was around 4:00 to 4:30 am, and everyone was asleep when, suddenly, there was a loud crash... A truck was parked, and the crew was in the middle of changing a spare tyre. Our bus collided with the back of that truck. The driver and one passenger were trapped inside. The rescue team had to put in some effort to get them out. As for the others, no one sustained any serious injuries; the driver and the person sitting in the cabin behind him suffered more significant leg injuries... The rest have only sustained minor injuries..."— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
ਤਿੰਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, 24-25 ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
ਇਹ ਬੱਸ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਧੂਰੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਮ ਰੂਟ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਬੱਸ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਜਦੋਂ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਓਵਰਬ੍ਰਿਜ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਤਾਂ ਇਸਦਾ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ। ਇੱਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਸਮੇਤ ਤਿੰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 24-25 ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਸਪਤਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ।
#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: One of the passengers, Neha Mandal, says, "...The bus departed last night at 9:30 PM, and this accident occurred early this morning. The responsibility lies entirely with the bus operator. Most passengers did not sustain serious injuries; there was only some minor bleeding. However, the driver and those seated directly behind him were more severely injured... There were approximately 50-55 passengers on board; the bus was not overcrowded."— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
ਆਟੋ- ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ ਦੇ ਰੰਗਰੇਡੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਹਿਮਾਇਤ ਸਾਗਰ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਊਟਰ ਰਿੰਗ ਰੋਡ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਆਟੋ- ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਚੌਦਾਂ ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਆਟੋ-ਰਿਕਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ 17 ਲੋਕ ਸਵਾਰ ਸਨ। ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
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