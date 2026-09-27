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ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ, ਸਫਾਈ, ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਚਰਚਾ

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ।

138TH EPISODE MANN KI BAAT PM MODI
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : September 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST

5 Min Read
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ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ "ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ" ਕੀਤੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ, ਸਫਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਸਮੇਤ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਐਡੀਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਜੁੜਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਵਿੱਚ, ਅਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਫਲਤਾਵਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ।"

"ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਟਿਕਾਣਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਕੀਤੇ"

ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਿਕ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਵਿੱਚ 10 ਸਾਲ ਪੂਰੇ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਹੈ। ਦਸ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, 28-29 ਸਤੰਬਰ 2016 ਨੂੰ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਟਿਕਾਣਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਕੀਤੇ ਸਨ। ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਇਹ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਰੇਖਾ (LoC) ਪਾਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਲਈ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਸਮਾਂ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੜੀਵਾਰ ਧਮਾਕੇ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਸੀ। ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਇਸੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ 13 ਸਤੰਬਰ 2008 ਨੂੰ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੜੀਵਾਰ ਧਮਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਨਿਰਦੋਸ਼ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਮਾਰੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ। ਕੁਝ ਹਫ਼ਤਿਆਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਮੁੰਬਈ ਵਿੱਚ 26/11 ਵਰਗਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਹਮਲਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ।

ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਹਰ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਇਸ ਵੱਲ ਓਨਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਲੋਕ ਸਮਾਂ ਲੰਘਣ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਹੁਣ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਅੱਤਵਾਦ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਜ਼ੀਰੋ-ਟੌਲਰੈਂਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਵੀ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਮੇਰੇ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਓ, ਇਨ੍ਹੀਂ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਬਣ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਹੋ, ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਗੁਆਂਢੀ ਵੀ ਹਨ। ਮੈਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸੈਂਸੇਸ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸ਼ਾਸਤ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਪੜਾਅ ਲਗਭਗ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ।

32 ਕਰੋੜ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਲੱਦਾਖ, ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼, ਜੰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਦੇ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਫ਼ ਨਾਲ ਢੱਕੇ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਉੱਥੋਂ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾਦਾਇਕ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਦੇਖੇ ਹਨ। ਉਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਨਗਣਨਾ ਚਮੋਲੀ ਦੇ ਮਾਨਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ। ਮਾਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਮਾਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ, ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ 83 ਸਾਲਾ ਪੂਰਨਿਮਾ ਰਾਵਤ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ। ਹਰਦੇਵ ਸਿੰਘ ਰਾਣਾ, ਜੋ ਉੱਤਰਕਾਸ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਬਗੋਰੀ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਮਸਟੇ ਚਲਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ।

"ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਦੀ 100ਵੀਂ ਜਨਮ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ"

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ, 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ, ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਖਾਸ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਦੀ 100ਵੀਂ ਜਨਮ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ, ਸਮਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਮੈਂ ਸਵਰਗੀ, ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਅਸ਼ੋਕ ਸਿੰਘਲ, ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਪ੍ਰੀਸ਼ਦ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ 1926 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਗਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ।"

ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਤਪੱਸਵੀ ਵਰਗਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਬਤੀਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਮ ਜਨਮ ਭੂਮੀ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਅਤੇ ਊਰਜਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ, ਉਹੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਅੱਜ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਨੇੜਿਓਂ ਦੇਖਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ, ਸਗੋਂ ਇਸ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਆਤਮ-ਸਨਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ 'ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਆਤਮ-ਸਨਮਾਨ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ' ਸੀ। ਇੱਕ ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, 1026 ਵਿੱਚ, ਗਜ਼ਨੀ ਦੇ ਮਹਿਮੂਦ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਮਿਟਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅੱਜ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।"

ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਕੰਢੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਾਨ ਨਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹਾ ਹੈ, ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਅਮਰਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸੇ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ "ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਸਵਾਭਿਮਾਨ ਪਰਵ" ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਾਣ ਨਾਲ ਮਨਾਇਆ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਅੱਜ "ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ" ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੁਬਾਰਾ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ।

"ਰਾਜਾ ਭੀਮਦੇਵ ਨੇ 1025 ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਦਰ ਬਣਵਾਇਆ ਸੀ"

1026 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਦੋਂ ਗਜ਼ਨੀ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸੇ ਸਾਲ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਮੋਢੇਰਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਸੂਰਜ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਮੋਢੇਰਾ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਨਾਸ਼ ਦੀ 1000ਵੀਂ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਮੰਦਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਰਾਜਾ ਭੀਮਦੇਵ ਨੇ 1025 ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਦਰ ਬਣਵਾਇਆ ਸੀ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਸਾਡਾ ਅਤੀਤ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧ ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧ ਨੂੰ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਲੱਖਣ ਪਹਿਲ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ ਦੇ ਤਿਰੂਚਿਰਾਪੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮਨੱਪਾਰਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਦੌਰੇ ਦੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾਈ, ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਮੂਰਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਚੀਨ ਮੰਦਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ ਕੀਤੀ।"

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਜਦੋਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਤਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਪੌਦਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਜੰਗਲੀ ਜਾਨਵਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁਝ ਯਤਨ ਇਸ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੁੰਦਰਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਅਸਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਨਾਈ ਰੂਪਾਈ ਜੰਗਲੀ ਜੀਵ ਸੈਕਚੂਰੀ ਹੈ।"

"ਇਹ ਇਲਾਕਾ ਕਦੇ ਹਾਥੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਘਰ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਹੌਲੀ-ਹੌਲੀ, ਜੰਗਲ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ 'ਤੇ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਵਧਦੇ ਗਏ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਹਾਥੀ ਇਸ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਚਲੇ ਗਏ। ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਇਸ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ। ਹਾਥੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਇਸ ਜੰਗਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਹਾਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਝੁੰਡ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਖੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਹ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਨ।"

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:

TAGGED:

27 SEPTEMBER 2026
138TH EPISODE
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ
138ਵਾਂ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ
138TH EPISODE MANN KI BAAT PM MODI

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