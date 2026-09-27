ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ, ਸਫਾਈ, ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਚਰਚਾ
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ।
Published : September 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ "ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ" ਕੀਤੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ, ਸਫਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਸਮੇਤ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ।
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਐਡੀਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਜੁੜਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। 'ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ' ਵਿੱਚ, ਅਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਫਲਤਾਵਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ।"
Watch: In 138th Edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In this September edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again have the opportunity to connect with you. I welcome all the people of the country. In 'Mann Ki Baat', we give a platform to the positive efforts of our countrymen. We talk about the achievements of the country. One such major historical achievement of Bharat is set to complete 10 years in a day's time. This achievement is the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on 28-29 September 2016, the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The world was astonished to see how our brave soldiers took action against terrorism by crossing the Line of Control (LoC)..."— IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
"ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਟਿਕਾਣਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਕੀਤੇ"
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਿਕ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਵਿੱਚ 10 ਸਾਲ ਪੂਰੇ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਹੈ। ਦਸ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, 28-29 ਸਤੰਬਰ 2016 ਨੂੰ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਟਿਕਾਣਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਜੀਕਲ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਕੀਤੇ ਸਨ। ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਇਹ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਰੇਖਾ (LoC) ਪਾਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ।
Watch: In 138th Edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " terrorist attacks have hurt bharat for a long time. there was a time when serial blasts were a common occurrence in bharat. in this very month of september, on 13th september 2008, many innocent citizens were killed in the serial blasts in delhi. just a few weeks later, the massive 26="" 11 attack took place in mumbai. friends, earlier too, after every terrorist attack action was demanded against pakistan, but not enough attention was paid to them. people used to wait for time to pass. now today's bharat is moving forward with a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are seeing its results as well..." (source: pm modi="" yt)<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਲਈ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਸਮਾਂ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੜੀਵਾਰ ਧਮਾਕੇ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਸੀ। ਸਤੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਇਸੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ 13 ਸਤੰਬਰ 2008 ਨੂੰ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੜੀਵਾਰ ਧਮਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਨਿਰਦੋਸ਼ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਮਾਰੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ। ਕੁਝ ਹਫ਼ਤਿਆਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਮੁੰਬਈ ਵਿੱਚ 26/11 ਵਰਗਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਹਮਲਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ।
ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਹਰ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਇਸ ਵੱਲ ਓਨਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਲੋਕ ਸਮਾਂ ਲੰਘਣ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਹੁਣ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਅੱਤਵਾਦ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਜ਼ੀਰੋ-ਟੌਲਰੈਂਸ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਵੀ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
Watch: In 138th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " my dear countrymen, these days, a very large picture of the country is taking shape. in this picture, you are there, your family is there, and your neighbours are also there. i am talking about bharat's census. in all the states and union territories of the country, its first phase is almost complete. information about more than 32 crore families has already been recorded. these days, this work is also going on in the difficult and snow-covered areas of ladakh, himachal pradesh, jammu and kashmir, and uttarakhand. many inspiring experiences have come before us from there. in uttarakhand, the census began in mana village in chamoli. mana is called the first village of the country. in mana, this process first began with 83-year-old purnima rawat. in uttarkashi's bagori village, hardev singh rana, who runs a homestay, entered his information himself through the digital medium..." (source: pm modi="" yt)<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਮੇਰੇ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਓ, ਇਨ੍ਹੀਂ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਬਣ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਹੋ, ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਗੁਆਂਢੀ ਵੀ ਹਨ। ਮੈਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸੈਂਸੇਸ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸ਼ਾਸਤ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਪੜਾਅ ਲਗਭਗ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ।
32 ਕਰੋੜ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਲੱਦਾਖ, ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼, ਜੰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਦੇ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਫ਼ ਨਾਲ ਢੱਕੇ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਉੱਥੋਂ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾਦਾਇਕ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਦੇਖੇ ਹਨ। ਉਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਨਗਣਨਾ ਚਮੋਲੀ ਦੇ ਮਾਨਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ। ਮਾਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਮਾਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ, ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ 83 ਸਾਲਾ ਪੂਰਨਿਮਾ ਰਾਵਤ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ। ਹਰਦੇਵ ਸਿੰਘ ਰਾਣਾ, ਜੋ ਉੱਤਰਕਾਸ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਬਗੋਰੀ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਮਸਟੇ ਚਲਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ।
"ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਦੀ 100ਵੀਂ ਜਨਮ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ"
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ, 27 ਸਤੰਬਰ, ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਖਾਸ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਦੀ 100ਵੀਂ ਜਨਮ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ, ਸਮਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਮੈਂ ਸਵਰਗੀ, ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਅਸ਼ੋਕ ਸਿੰਘਲ, ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਪ੍ਰੀਸ਼ਦ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ 1926 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਗਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ।"
Watch: In 138th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " today, this date of september 27th has become even more special for a special reason. today is the 100th birth anniversary of a great personality who dedicated his entire life to culture, society, and the nation. i am talking about the former international working president of vishva hindu parishad, respected late ashok singhal. he was born in agra on this very day in 1926. living in society, he led a life like an ascetic. the direction and energy he gave to the ram janmabhoomi movement is the very reason we are witnessing the grand temple in ayodhya today. i have been very fortunate that i not only closely observed his life, but also had the opportunity to join him in this mission..."<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਤਪੱਸਵੀ ਵਰਗਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਬਤੀਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਮ ਜਨਮ ਭੂਮੀ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਅਤੇ ਊਰਜਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ, ਉਹੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਅੱਜ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਨੇੜਿਓਂ ਦੇਖਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ, ਸਗੋਂ ਇਸ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਆਤਮ-ਸਨਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ 'ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਆਤਮ-ਸਨਮਾਨ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ' ਸੀ। ਇੱਕ ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, 1026 ਵਿੱਚ, ਗਜ਼ਨੀ ਦੇ ਮਹਿਮੂਦ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਮਿਟਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅੱਜ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।"
ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਕੰਢੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਾਨ ਨਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹਾ ਹੈ, ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਅਮਰਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸੇ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ "ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਸਵਾਭਿਮਾਨ ਪਰਵ" ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਾਣ ਨਾਲ ਮਨਾਇਆ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਅੱਜ "ਮਨ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ" ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੁਬਾਰਾ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ।
Watch: In 138th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " my dear countrymen, we began this year with a grand festival of self-respect. this festival was 'somnath swabhiman parv'. a thousand years ago, in 1026, mahmud ghazni destroyed the somnath temple for the first time. but those who had come to erase bharat's identity by destroying somnath have no existence today, and the somnath temple, in all its grandeur, stands by the vast ocean, blessing india with immortality. that is why we celebrated the 'somnath swabhiman parv' this year with great pride. friends, there is also a special reason why i am discussing this again today in 'mann ki baat'. in 1026 ce, when somnath was destroyed by ghazni, in the same year, the famous sun temple at modhera in gujarat was also attacked and demolished. that also means that this year marks one thousand years since the destruction of the modhera temple. however, at that time, this temple had been built only a year earlier. raja bhimdev had this temple built in 1025..."<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
"ਰਾਜਾ ਭੀਮਦੇਵ ਨੇ 1025 ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਦਰ ਬਣਵਾਇਆ ਸੀ"
1026 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਦੋਂ ਗਜ਼ਨੀ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਨਾਥ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸੇ ਸਾਲ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਮੋਢੇਰਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਸੂਰਜ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਮੋਢੇਰਾ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਨਾਸ਼ ਦੀ 1000ਵੀਂ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ, ਮੰਦਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਰਾਜਾ ਭੀਮਦੇਵ ਨੇ 1025 ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਦਰ ਬਣਵਾਇਆ ਸੀ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਸਾਡਾ ਅਤੀਤ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧ ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧ ਨੂੰ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਲੱਖਣ ਪਹਿਲ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ ਦੇ ਤਿਰੂਚਿਰਾਪੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮਨੱਪਾਰਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਦੌਰੇ ਦੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾਈ, ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਮੂਰਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਚੀਨ ਮੰਦਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ ਕੀਤੀ।"
Watch: In 138th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " friends, our connection with the past remains very much alive even today. behind this is the dedication and hard work of those people who are making this connection even deeper. one such unique effort is under way in manapparai, tiruchirappalli in tamil nadu. a. selvaraju, associated with the department of tamil studies at a college, is taking this forward. during a lecture, he learned about some ancient statues from one of his students. after discussion on the subject, he planned a field visit. during this visit, he found many statues and ancient temples at different places..."<="" p>— ians (@ians_india) September 27, 2026
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਜਦੋਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਤਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਪੌਦਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਜੰਗਲੀ ਜਾਨਵਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁਝ ਯਤਨ ਇਸ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੁੰਦਰਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, ਅਸਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਨਾਈ ਰੂਪਾਈ ਜੰਗਲੀ ਜੀਵ ਸੈਕਚੂਰੀ ਹੈ।"
"ਇਹ ਇਲਾਕਾ ਕਦੇ ਹਾਥੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਘਰ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਹੌਲੀ-ਹੌਲੀ, ਜੰਗਲ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ 'ਤੇ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਵਧਦੇ ਗਏ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਹਾਥੀ ਇਸ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਚਲੇ ਗਏ। ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਇਸ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ। ਹਾਥੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਇਸ ਜੰਗਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਹਾਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਝੁੰਡ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖੇਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਖੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਹ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਨ।"
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ: