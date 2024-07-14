ETV Bharat / technology

ਕਰ ਲਓ ਤਿਆਰੀ! iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਲਾਂਚ - iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 16 hours ago

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date: iQOO ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date (Twitter)

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ 'ਚ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਲੈਡਿੰਗ ਪੇਜ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਵੈੱਬਸਾਈਟ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਚ 9 ਘੰਟੇ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ, 84 ਘੰਟੇ ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਪਲੇਬੈਕ, 32 ਘੰਟੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ, 23 ਘੰਟੇ ਵਾਚਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਮਜ਼ਾ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ 'ਚ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਲੈਡਿੰਗ ਪੇਜ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਵੈੱਬਸਾਈਟ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਚ 9 ਘੰਟੇ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ, 84 ਘੰਟੇ ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਪਲੇਬੈਕ, 32 ਘੰਟੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ, 23 ਘੰਟੇ ਵਾਚਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਮਜ਼ਾ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

TAGGED:

IQOO Z9 LITE 5G LAUNCH DATEFEATURES OF THE IQOO Z9 LITE 5GIQOO Z9 LITE 5G LATEST NEWSIQOO Z9 LITE 5G LAUNCH IN INDIAIQOO Z9 LITE 5G LAUNCH DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਗਰਮ ਪਾਣੀ ਨਾਲ ਸਿਰ ਧੋਣਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੈ ਨੁਕਸਾਨਦੇਹ, ਜਾਣੋ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ 'ਚ ਕਿੰਨੀ ਵਾਰ ਨਹਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ ਸਹੀ - Head Bath with Hot Water

ਚਿਹਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਖਾਰ ਪਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਰਸੋਈ 'ਚ ਪਈਆਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਰੋ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ, ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਵੇਗਾ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਫਰਕ - Skin Care Tips

ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ 7 ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾ ਸੰਗਰਾਮੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਰੱਖੇ: ਹਰਜੋਤ ਬੈਂਸ - Changes Schools named

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਿਲ, ਪਹਿਲੇ 3 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਵਿਕੇ 1 ਲੱਖ ਫੋਨ - CMF Phone 1 Sales Record

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.