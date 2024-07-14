ਕਰ ਲਓ ਤਿਆਰੀ! iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਲਾਂਚ - iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ 'ਚ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 'Sea Green' ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਲੈਡਿੰਗ ਪੇਜ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਵੈੱਬਸਾਈਟ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ।
The Aqua Flow color of the #iQOOZ9Lite is here to make waves! Full of youthful energy and refreshing vibes, are you ready to dive in?— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 3, 2024
*Aqua Flow does not mean or has no resemblance with the phone being a waterproof or resistant.
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7cikIy pic.twitter.com/2q4KRdxgpB
Only 2 days left until the #iQOOZ9Lite drops! Get ready for an unrivaled #FullyLoaded5G experience. Enjoy lightning-fast speeds, and seamless connectivity.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 13, 2024
Launching on 15th July @amazonIN and https://t.co/75ueLp6Bm1
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7cikIy pic.twitter.com/BejdSBKeyz
Prepare to be amazed by the speed and power of the #FullyLoaded5G #iQOOZ9Lite! The Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor, sets new benchmarks with an outstanding AnTuTu score of 414,564*— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 14, 2024
*The score is obtained from internal testing done on 6GB+128GB. Actual score may vary basis… pic.twitter.com/XGNa3ozTED
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਚ 9 ਘੰਟੇ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ, 84 ਘੰਟੇ ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਪਲੇਬੈਕ, 32 ਘੰਟੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ, 23 ਘੰਟੇ ਵਾਚਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਮਜ਼ਾ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।