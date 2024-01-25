Oppo Reno11 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ, ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ

By ETV Bharat Features Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

Oppo Reno11 5G First Sale

Oppo Reno11 5G First Sale: Oppo ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Oppo Reno11 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ Oppo Reno11 5G ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Oppo ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Oppo Reno11 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ Oppo Reno11 5G ਅਤੇ Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਨੋ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਲ ਲਈ ਅਲੱਗ-ਅਲੱਗ ਦਿਨ ਰੱਖੇ ਗਏ ਸੀ। Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਸੇਲ 18 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ Oppo Reno11 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਲਾਈਵ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

Oppo Reno11 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: Oppo Reno11 5G ਨੂੰ ਸੇਲ 'ਚ 30 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਜਾਂ 256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਫਲਿੱਪਕਾਰਟ ਤੋਂ ਖਰੀਦਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 29,999 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਪ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 31,999 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।

Oppo Reno11 5G 'ਤੇ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਫਲਿੱਪਕਾਰਟ ਰਾਹੀ ਖਰੀਦਦੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 23,999 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਤੇ 3,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਬੈਂਕ ਕਾਰਡ ਡਿਸਕਾਊਂਟ ਅਤੇ super coins redeem ਕਰਕੇ 3,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਡਿਸਕਾਊਂਟ ਪਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

Oppo Reno11 5G ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Oppo Reno11 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 3D Flexible AMOLED ਸਕ੍ਰੀਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 7050 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। Oppo Reno11 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 128GB/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 67 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਚਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 32MP ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਪੋਰਟਰੇਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 8MP ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 32MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Oppo Reno11 5G First SaleOppo Reno11 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤOffers on Oppo Reno11

