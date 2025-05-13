ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਲਾਂਚ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀਮਤ ਅਤੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ - SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE LAUNCH

Samsung ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਨਾਮ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਹੈ।

SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE LAUNCH
SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE LAUNCH (SAMSUNG)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Samsung ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਨਾਮ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਉਡੀਕ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ, ਸਲਿਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ, 200MP ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅੱਪ ਵਰਗੇ ਕਈ ਖਾਸ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਭਾਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 163 ਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 5.8mm ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਫਰੇਮ ਨਾਲ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਸਿਰੇਮਿਕ 2 ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਵਿਕਟਸ 2 ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਪਾਣੀ ਅਤੇ ਧੂੜ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ ਲਈ IP68 ਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦੇ ਓਪਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਸਿਸਟਮ One UI 7 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ Galaxy AI ਅਤੇ Gemini ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ

ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 93,300 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 1,03,500 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ

ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ QHD+Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 Elite ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 200MP ਦਾ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 12MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਅਤੇ 12MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 3,900mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 25ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Samsung ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਨਾਮ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਉਡੀਕ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ, ਸਲਿਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ, 200MP ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅੱਪ ਵਰਗੇ ਕਈ ਖਾਸ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਭਾਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 163 ਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 5.8mm ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਫਰੇਮ ਨਾਲ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਸਿਰੇਮਿਕ 2 ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਵਿਕਟਸ 2 ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਪਾਣੀ ਅਤੇ ਧੂੜ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ ਲਈ IP68 ਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦੇ ਓਪਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਸਿਸਟਮ One UI 7 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ Galaxy AI ਅਤੇ Gemini ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ

ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 93,300 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 1,03,500 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ

ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ QHD+Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 Elite ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 200MP ਦਾ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 12MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਅਤੇ 12MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 3,900mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 25ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGESAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE IN INDIASAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE PRICESAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE FEATURESSAMSUNG GALAXY S25 EDGE LAUNCH

Quick Links / Policies

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਕੀ ਗੁਰਦੇ ਫੇਲ੍ਹ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਣ ਸਕਦੇ ਨੇ ਇਹ 6 ਭੋਜਨ? ਅੱਜ ਹੀ ਖੁਰਾਕ 'ਚੋ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ ਬਾਹਰ, ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ...

ਵਿਆਹ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਬੱਚਾ? ਇਹ 8 ਹੈਰਾਨ ਕਰ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਨੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ

ਆਧਾਰ ਕਾਰਡ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋ ਕਰਕੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਬਣਾ ਸਕਦੈ ਧੋਖਾਧੜੀ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ, ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ 5 ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਧੋਖਾਧੜੀ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਖਤਰਾ! ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਵੇਂ

ਲੀਵਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹੜੀਆਂ 3 ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਖਰਾਬ? ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੁਰਾਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕਰ ਲਓ ਇਹ 5 ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ, ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ...

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.