ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Samsung ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਨਾਮ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਉਡੀਕ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ, ਸਲਿਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ, 200MP ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅੱਪ ਵਰਗੇ ਕਈ ਖਾਸ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਭਾਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 163 ਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 5.8mm ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਲਾ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿਪ ਫੋਨ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਫਰੇਮ ਨਾਲ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਸਿਰੇਮਿਕ 2 ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਰਨਿੰਗ ਗੋਰਿਲਾ ਗਲਾਸ ਵਿਕਟਸ 2 ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਪਾਣੀ ਅਤੇ ਧੂੜ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ ਲਈ IP68 ਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦੇ ਓਪਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਸਿਸਟਮ One UI 7 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ Galaxy AI ਅਤੇ Gemini ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।
Who says slim can't be strong? 🔥 #GalaxyS25 Edge is changing the game—durable and elegant from every angle. True power of #GalaxyAI, wrapped in premium craftsmanship. #Samsung— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 13, 2025
Know more: https://t.co/y98E3l2BWI pic.twitter.com/KP1NwGn23z
Introducing the #GalaxyS25 Edge—the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever. But it's more than just slim. Built with sleek titanium, it's designed to fit your style effortlessly and has a powerful 200MP camera to capture the best of you. #GalaxyAI #Samsung— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 13, 2025
Know more:… pic.twitter.com/ViE3k7qCNo
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ
ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 93,300 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 1,03,500 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
Introducing the #GalaxyS25 Edge—the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever. But it's more than just slim. Built with sleek titanium, it's designed to fit your style effortlessly and has a powerful 200MP camera to capture the best of you. Welcome to the Edge, where slim meets premium… pic.twitter.com/EpROia9YVN— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 13, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ
ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ QHD+Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 Elite ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 200MP ਦਾ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ, 12MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਅਤੇ 12MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 3,900mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 25ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
