Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਅੱਜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਲਾਂਚ, ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Realme ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ Realme 12 Pro ਅਤੇ Realme 12 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਪਲੱਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ। Realme 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਜ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12 ਵਜੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ ਹੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਖਰੀਦਦਾਰੀ ਅਰਲੀ ਐਕਸੈਸ ਸੇਲ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਰਲੀ ਐਕਸੈਸ ਸੇਲ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 4 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਹੀ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ। ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸੇਲ ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ਾਮ 6 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਕੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਚਲੇਗੀ।
Realme 12 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਪਲੱਸ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ AMOLED FHD+ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 7s ਜੇਨ 2 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 12GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਸੋਨੀ IMX890 ਪ੍ਰਾਈਮਰੀ ਲੈਂਸ OIS ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਅਤੇ 120x ਜ਼ੂਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 64MP ਪੈਰੀਸਕੋਪ ਲੈਂਸ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਤੀਜੇ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 67 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ Realme 12 Pro+ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ Navigator Beige ਅਤੇ Submarine Blue Color ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
Realme 12 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Realme 12 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੋਏ ਲੈਡਿੰਗ ਪੇਜ਼ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਦੋਹਰੇ ਫਲੈਗਸ਼ਿੱਪ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ SONY IMX890 OIS ਕੈਮਰੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਦੂਜਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ Periscop Potrait ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।