Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਲਾਂਚ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀਮਤ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Realme ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ Realme 12 Pro ਅਤੇ Realme 12 Pro Plus ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਆਦਾਕਾਰ ਸ਼ਾਹਰੁਖ ਖਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਬ੍ਰਾਂਡ ਅੰਬੈਸਡਰ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 30,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਘਟ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
And here it is! We give you the best of the best with the #realme12ProSeries5G. Starting from ₹25,999, #BeAPortraitMaster gives you the power to be the portrait master and seize the moment with every capture. pic.twitter.com/Qxn2VbjIT2— realme (@realmeIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Realme 12 Pro 5G ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਫੁੱਲ HD+AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਬੈਕ ਪੈਨਲ 'ਤੇ 50MP Sony IMX890 ਸੈਂਸਰ OIS ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 67 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ।
Saurabh Arora, introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - the bold leap for the first time ever in the segment— realme (@realmeIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Saurabh Arora, introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - the bold leap for the first time ever in the segment— realme (@realmeIndia) January 29, 2024
Realme 12 Pro 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ Realme 12 Pro 5G ਦੇ 8GB ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 25,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜਦਕਿ 8GB ਅਤੇ 256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 26,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਤੇ 2,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਕੂਪਨ ਡਿਸਕਾਊਂਟ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Bring everything alive with the lens of the amazing #realme12ProPlusSeries5G! It's all about brilliance with realme.— realme (@realmeIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Bring everything alive with the lens of the amazing #realme12ProPlusSeries5G! It's all about brilliance with realme.— realme (@realmeIndia) January 29, 2024
Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Realme 12 Pro Plus ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.7 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਬੈਕ ਪੈਨਲ 'ਤੇ 64MP OIS ਪੈਰੀਸਕੋਪ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ 120x ਤੱਕ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਦਾ ਲਾਭ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, 50MP Sony IMX890 ਸੈਂਸਰ OIS ਇਮੇਜ਼ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 29,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ, ਜਦਕਿ 8GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 31,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਨੂੰ 33,999 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਤੇ 2,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਤੱਕ ਦਾ ਕੂਪਨ ਡਿਸਕਾਊਂਟ ਵੀ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। Realme 12 Pro 5G ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ Submariner Blue, Explorer Red and Navigator Beige ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।