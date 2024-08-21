iQOO Z9s ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਹੋਈ ਲਾਂਚ, ਦੋ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪੇਸ਼, ਕੀਮਤ 20 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ, ਸੇਲ ਡੇਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਆਈ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ - iQOO Z9s Series Launch

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ iQOO Z9s ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ iQOO Z9s ਅਤੇ iQOO Z9s Pro ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਿਆਂਦੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਦੋਨੋ ਹੀ ਫੋਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਸਲਿਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਬੇਸਬਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਸੀ। ਹੁਣ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Say goodbye to blurry memories with the #iQOOZ9sSeries ✨ The new AI Photo Enhance feature swiftly sharpens and revives your old photos, turning them into crystal-clear masterpieces.
iQOO Z9s ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ iQOO Z9s ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.77 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ 3D ਕਰਵਡ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 7300 5G ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 0.749cm ਦੀ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਸਲਿਮ ਬਾਡੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਸੋਨੀ IMX882 OIS ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਪੋਰਟਰੇਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,500mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9s ਨੂੰ Titanium Matte ਅਤੇ Onyx Green ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Experience the ultimate in eye comfort with 2160Hz PWM Dimming on the #iQOOZ9sSeries.
iQOO Z9s Pro ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: iQOO Z9s Pro ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.77 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ 3D ਕਰਵਡ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਅਤੇ 4,500nits ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 7 ਜੇਨ 3 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਸੋਨੀ IMX882 OIS ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 8MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾਵਾਈਡ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,500mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 80ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। iQOO Z9s Pro ਨੂੰ ਲਕਸ ਮਾਰਬਲ ਅਤੇ ਫਲੈਮਬੋਏਂਟ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Power through your day without worry with the Segment's Slimmest* Curved Display Phone with 5500mAh Battery on the #iQOOZ9s.
Never miss a beat with the 80W FlashCharge on the #iQOOZ9sSeries! 🚀 Whether you're gaming or binge-watching, get back to the action in no time. Charge from 1-50% in just 21 minutes, and enjoy a full charge in only 46 minutes.
iQOO Z9s ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੇਲ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ iQOO Z9s ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ 8GB+128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 17,999 ਰੁਪਏ, 8GB+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 19,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 12GB+256GB ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 21,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9s ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ 29 ਅਗਸਤ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12 ਵਜੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।