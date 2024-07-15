ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ, ਕੀਮਤ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਘੱਟ - iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch: iQOO ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch (Getty Images)

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਬਜਟ 'ਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਸੇਲ ਡੇਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 20 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਸੇਲ ਲਈ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵਾਲਾ ਫੋਨ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਦੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਵਧੀਆਂ ਵਿਕਲਪ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: iQOO ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 9,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਘੱਟ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦੋ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.56 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ।

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.56 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ।

