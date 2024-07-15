iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ, ਕੀਮਤ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਘੱਟ - iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਬਜਟ 'ਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਸੇਲ ਡੇਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 20 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਸੇਲ ਲਈ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵਾਲਾ ਫੋਨ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਦੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਵਧੀਆਂ ਵਿਕਲਪ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
50MP Sony AI Camera on the #iQOOZ9Lite. From vibrant landscapes to radiant portraits, every shot is crisp and clear, thanks to advanced AI that turns blurry photos into stunning captures.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 15, 2024
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7cikIy#FullyLoaded5G #iQOOZ9Lite #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/lNldDaqmlC
Embrace the #FuntouchOS14 paired with #Android14 on the #iQOOZ9Lite. Elevate your experience with a promise of 2 years of Android Updates and 3 years of security updates, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 15, 2024
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7cikIy#FullyLoaded5G #iQOOZ9Lite… pic.twitter.com/Ls6eNDaend
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: iQOO ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 9,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਘੱਟ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦੋ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।
- ਆਈਫੋਨ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਰਹਿਣ ਸਾਵਧਾਨ! ਐਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੈ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ, ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਰੀਕਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਕਰੋ ਖੁਦ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ - Apple issued spyware warning
- CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਿਲ, ਪਹਿਲੇ 3 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਵਿਕੇ 1 ਲੱਖ ਫੋਨ - CMF Phone 1 Sales Record
- Oppo Reno 12 ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਲਾਂਚ, ਇੱਥੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਲਿੰਕ 'ਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰਕੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਦੇਖੋ ਲਾਂਚ ਇਵੈਂਟ - Oppo Reno 12 Series Launch
Unlock seamless multitasking capabilities with the #iQOOZ9Lite’s 6GB+6GB Extended RAM. Upto 1 TB Expandable storage, to never run out of things to do.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 15, 2024
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7cikIy#FullyLoaded5G #iQOOZ9Lite #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/1VKJx9xkMG
With the #iQOOZ9Lite's powerhouse 5000mAh battery and an in-box charger, you're #FullyLoaded from day one. Stay charged and connected through every adventure, task, and moment of fun!— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 15, 2024
Know More - https://t.co/Bmry7ciSy6#FullyLoaded5G #iQOOZ9Lite #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/AJuLK3vFeq
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.56 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 6300 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 6GB+6GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ 2MP ਦਾ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ।