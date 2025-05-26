ETV Bharat / technology

ਬਜਟ ਘੱਟ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਖਰੀਦੋ IQOO ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਹੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਇਹ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ, ਕੀਮਤ ਸੁਣ ਉੱਡ ਜਾਣਗੇ ਹੋਸ਼! - IQOO NEO 10 LAUNCH

IQOO ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਨਾਮ iQOO Neo 10 ਹੈ।

IQOO NEO 10 LAUNCH
IQOO NEO 10 LAUNCH (IQOO)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅੱਜ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੀ ਹਾਂ...ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਕਤੀਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੇਮਰਜ਼ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵਧੀਆ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ iQOO ਦੇ ਈ-ਸਟੋਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਦਾ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ

ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕਰੋਮ ਕਲਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਮਾਡਲ ਦਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਗਰੇਡੀਐਂਟ ਫਿਨਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੰਗ ਸੱਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਖੱਬੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕ੍ਰੋਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 8.09mm ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਗੋਲ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ iQOO ਬ੍ਰਾਂਡਿੰਗ ਹੈ। ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਰਗਾਕਾਰ ਆਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮੋਡੀਊਲ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਰਗੀ LED ਲਾਈਟ ਹੈ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ

ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 1.5K ਰੈਜ਼ੋਲਿਊਸ਼ਨ ਵਾਲੀ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇਅ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੀ ਰਿਫਰੈਸ਼ ਰੇਟ 144Hz ਅਤੇ 5,500 nits ਦੀ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਲਈ Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ਚਿੱਪਸੈੱਟ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਕੈਮਰਾ 50MP Sony IMX882 ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੂਜਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ 8MP ਅਲਟਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫੀ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਾਲਿੰਗ ਲਈ 32MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 7000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 120W ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਵੀ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 19 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 50 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਅਤੇ 36 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 100 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਤੱਕ ਚਾਰਜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ/128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 31,999, 8GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 33,999, 12GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 35,999 ਅਤੇ 16GB ਰੈਮ/512GB ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 40,999 ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅੱਜ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੀ ਹਾਂ...ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਕਤੀਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੇਮਰਜ਼ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵਧੀਆ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ iQOO ਦੇ ਈ-ਸਟੋਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਦਾ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ

ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕਰੋਮ ਕਲਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਮਾਡਲ ਦਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਗਰੇਡੀਐਂਟ ਫਿਨਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੰਗ ਸੱਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਖੱਬੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕ੍ਰੋਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 8.09mm ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਗੋਲ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ iQOO ਬ੍ਰਾਂਡਿੰਗ ਹੈ। ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਰਗਾਕਾਰ ਆਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮੋਡੀਊਲ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਰਗੀ LED ਲਾਈਟ ਹੈ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ

ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 1.5K ਰੈਜ਼ੋਲਿਊਸ਼ਨ ਵਾਲੀ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇਅ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੀ ਰਿਫਰੈਸ਼ ਰੇਟ 144Hz ਅਤੇ 5,500 nits ਦੀ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਲਈ Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ਚਿੱਪਸੈੱਟ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਕੈਮਰਾ 50MP Sony IMX882 ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੂਜਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ 8MP ਅਲਟਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫੀ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਾਲਿੰਗ ਲਈ 32MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 7000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 120W ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਵੀ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 19 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 50 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਅਤੇ 36 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 100 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਤੱਕ ਚਾਰਜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ

iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ/128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 31,999, 8GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 33,999, 12GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 35,999 ਅਤੇ 16GB ਰੈਮ/512GB ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 40,999 ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

Last Updated : May 26, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IQOO NEO 10 SMARTPHONEIQOO NEO 10 INDIA LAUNCHIQOO NEO 10 PRICEIQOO NEO 10 FEATURESIQOO NEO 10 LAUNCH

Quick Links / Policies

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਥਾਇਰਾਇਡ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਖਤਰਨਾਕ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਦਾ ਬਣਾ ਸਕਦੈ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਆਖਿਰ ਇਸ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸਰੀਰ 'ਤੇ ਕੀ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਸਰ?

ਜਾਮੁਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਗਿਟਕਾਂ ਨਾ ਸੁੱਟੋ, ਕਈ ਬਿਮਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੜ੍ਹੋਂ ਪੁੱਟਣ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ, ਖਾਲੀ ਪੇਟ ਖਾਣ ਦੇ ਫਾਇਦੇ ਜਾਣ ਕੇ ਰਹਿ ਜਾਓਗੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ

ਮੂੰਗਫਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਰੀ ਰਾਤ ਪਾਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਿਓ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਤੱਕ ਹਰ ਸਵੇਰ ਖਾਓ, ਫਿਰ ਦੇਖੋ ਜਾਦੂ

ਕਿਹੜੇ ਆਟੇ ਦੀ ਰੋਟੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਲਈ ਫਾਇਦੇਮੰਦ, ਜਾਣੋ ਜਵਾਬ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.