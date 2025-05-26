ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅੱਜ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੀ ਹਾਂ...ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਕਤੀਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੇਮਰਜ਼ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵਧੀਆ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ iQOO ਦੇ ਈ-ਸਟੋਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।
iQOO Neo 10 ਦਾ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕਰੋਮ ਕਲਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਮਾਡਲ ਦਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਗਰੇਡੀਐਂਟ ਫਿਨਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੰਗ ਸੱਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਖੱਬੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕ੍ਰੋਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 8.09mm ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਗੋਲ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ iQOO ਬ੍ਰਾਂਡਿੰਗ ਹੈ। ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਰਗਾਕਾਰ ਆਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮੋਡੀਊਲ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਰਗੀ LED ਲਾਈਟ ਹੈ।
iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ
ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 1.5K ਰੈਜ਼ੋਲਿਊਸ਼ਨ ਵਾਲੀ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇਅ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੀ ਰਿਫਰੈਸ਼ ਰੇਟ 144Hz ਅਤੇ 5,500 nits ਦੀ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਲਈ Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ਚਿੱਪਸੈੱਟ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਫੋਟੋਗ੍ਰਾਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਡਿਊਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈੱਟਅਪ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਕੈਮਰਾ 50MP Sony IMX882 ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦੂਜਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ 8MP ਅਲਟਰਾ ਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫੀ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਾਲਿੰਗ ਲਈ 32MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ 7000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ 120W ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਵੀ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 19 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 50 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਅਤੇ 36 ਮਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 100 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਤੱਕ ਚਾਰਜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।
iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ
iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ/128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 31,999, 8GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 33,999, 12GB ਰੈਮ/256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 35,999 ਅਤੇ 16GB ਰੈਮ/512GB ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 40,999 ਹੈ।
