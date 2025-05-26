ETV Bharat / technology

Published : May 26, 2025

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਅੱਜ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੀ ਹਾਂ...ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ iQOO Neo 10 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਕਤੀਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੇਮਰਜ਼ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵਧੀਆ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ iQOO ਦੇ ਈ-ਸਟੋਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। iQOO Neo 10 ਦਾ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਅਤੇ ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕਰੋਮ ਕਲਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਨਫਰਨੋ ਰੈੱਡ ਮਾਡਲ ਦਾ ਪਿਛਲਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਗਰੇਡੀਐਂਟ ਫਿਨਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੰਗ ਸੱਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਖੱਬੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਟਾਈਟੇਨੀਅਮ ਕ੍ਰੋਮ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਮੋਟਾਈ 8.09mm ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ ਗੋਲ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ iQOO ਬ੍ਰਾਂਡਿੰਗ ਹੈ। ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਰਗਾਕਾਰ ਆਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮੋਡੀਊਲ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਰਗੀ LED ਲਾਈਟ ਹੈ।

