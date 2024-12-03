ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਹੋਇਆ IQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ, ਖਰੀਦਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਜਾਣ ਲਓ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: iQOO ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਅੱਜ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12 ਵਜੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦਾ ਲਾਈਵ ਇਵੈਂਟ iQOO ਦੇ Youtube ਚੈਨਲ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।
iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ
ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.82 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ 2K AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 144Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ Octa Core ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 Elite ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਅਤੇ 16GB+512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ 50MP ਦਾ ਮੇਨ ਸੈਂਸਰ, 50MP ਦਾ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾਵਾਈਡ ਐਂਗਲ ਲੈਂਸ ਅਤੇ 50MP ਦਾ ਟੈਲੀਫੋਟੋ ਲੈਂਸ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 32MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। iQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
iQOO 13 ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ
ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰੀਏ ਤਾਂ IQOO 13 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 12GB+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 61,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 16GB+512GB ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 66,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਰਾਹੀ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।
