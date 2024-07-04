ETV Bharat / technology

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਹੋਣ 'ਚ ਕੁਝ ਹੀ ਦਿਨ ਬਾਕੀ, ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਆਏ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ - CMF Phone 1 Launch Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 23 hours ago

CMF Phone 1 Launch Date: CMF ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ।

CMF Phone 1 Launch Date
CMF Phone 1 Launch Date (Twitter)

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: CMF ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ 8 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ 'ਚ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ Super AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਾ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ 2,000nits ਦਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 73005G SoC ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਦੋਹਰਾ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 33ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਵਾਈਰਡ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 16,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅਜੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋ ਕੀਮਤ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਬਲੈਕ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਤਰੀ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦਿਆਂ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: CMF ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ 8 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ 'ਚ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ Super AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਾ ਪੀਕ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਟਨੈੱਸ 2,000nits ਦਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Dimensity 73005G SoC ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਦੋਹਰਾ ਰਿਅਰ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 33ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਵਾਈਰਡ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਫਿਲਹਾਲ, ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 16,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅਜੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋ ਕੀਮਤ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਬਲੈਕ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਤਰੀ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦਿਆਂ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ।

TAGGED:

CMF PHONE 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰFEATURES OF CMF PHONE 1 SMARTPHONECMF PHONE 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤCMF PHONE 1 SMARTPHONE PRICECMF PHONE 1 LAUNCH DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

'ਸਿਰਫ UPSC ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਿਉਂ ਕਰੀਏ, ਕੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਐਲੋਨ ਮਸਕ ਜਾਂ ਅੰਬਾਨੀ ਬਣਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖ ਸਕਦੇ? - nobility of aspiration

ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਲਾਗੂ OTS ਸਕੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਪਾਲ ਚੀਮਾ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਵੱਡੀ ਕਾਮਯਾਬੀ, ਕਿਹਾ-ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੀਮ ਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਲਾਭ - OTS scheme big success

Netflix ਜਲਦ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤਾ ਪਲੈਨ, ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਤੱਕ ਕਰ ਸਕੋਗੇ ਵਰਤੋ - Netflix Basic Plan

ਬਾਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ 'ਤੇ 'ਕਲਕੀ 2898 AD' ਦਾ ਦਬਦਬਾ ਕਾਇਮ, ਇੱਕ ਕਲਿੱਕ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੀ ਛੇਵੇਂ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ - Kalki 2898 AD Collection Day 6

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.