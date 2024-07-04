CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਹੋਣ 'ਚ ਕੁਝ ਹੀ ਦਿਨ ਬਾਕੀ, ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਆਏ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ - CMF Phone 1 Launch Date

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: CMF ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ CMF Phone 1 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਫੋਨ 8 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਲਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
The engineer’s aesthetic.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024
CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.
Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OX