ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਮੀਂਹ, ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੱਛਮੀ ਹਿਮਾਲਿਆ 'ਚ ਹੋਈ ਬਰਫਬਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਸਮੇਤ ਮੈਦਾਨੀ ਸੂਬਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਠੰਢ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਵਾਜਾਈ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿੱਲੀ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਬਿਹਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਮੀਂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਧੁੰਦ ਤੋਂ ਰਾਹਤ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 5:40 am) pic.twitter.com/Yzb444lKfD
#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 5:40 am) pic.twitter.com/Yzb444lKfD
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਤ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੋਂ ਦੇ 11 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਦਾ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਲੇਰਕੋਟਲਾ, ਪਟਿਆਲਾ, ਸੰਗਰੂਰ, ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ, ਰੋਪੜ, ਜਲੰਧਰ, ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ, ਕਪੂਰਥਲਾ, ਨਵਾਂਸ਼ਹਿਰ, ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ, ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ, ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਅਤੇ ਪਠਾਨਕੋਟ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਜ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from AIIMS area as fog grips the national capital amidst cold weather conditions.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Visuals shot at 5:38 am) pic.twitter.com/ndQ8HANRs4
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from AIIMS area as fog grips the national capital amidst cold weather conditions.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
(Visuals shot at 5:38 am) pic.twitter.com/ndQ8HANRs4
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ: ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਅਗਲੇ 2 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਠੰਢ ਵਧੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ 3 ਤੋਂ 4 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਆਵੇਗੀ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 7 ਤੋਂ 10 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਯੈਲੋ ਅਲਰਟ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A layer of fog continues to engulf Noida sector 12.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Visuals shot at 5:30 am) pic.twitter.com/1DRtEKeTS2
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A layer of fog continues to engulf Noida sector 12.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
(Visuals shot at 5:30 am) pic.twitter.com/1DRtEKeTS2
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦਾ ਮੌਸਮ: ਹਰਿਆਣਾ 'ਚ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਈ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੇ ਦਸਤਕ ਦੇਣੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ ਸਵੇਰ ਤੱਕ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਸੋਨੀਪਤ, ਪਾਣੀਪਤ, ਕਰਨਾਲ ਸਮੇਤ ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵੇਰ ਵੇਲੇ ਵਿਜ਼ੀਬਿਲਟੀ ਨਾਂਹ ਦੇ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ 6 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਲਈ ਔਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਚਕੂਲਾ, ਅੰਬਾਲਾ, ਯਮੁਨਾਨਗਰ, ਕੁਰੂਕਸ਼ੇਤਰ, ਕੈਥਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਰਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Police rescue 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after snowfall. (30.1)— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Source: Kullu District Police) pic.twitter.com/4Aga3jG5vd
#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Police rescue 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after snowfall. (30.1)— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
(Source: Kullu District Police) pic.twitter.com/4Aga3jG5vd
ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ: ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਦੇ 7 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ ਦਾ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਿਮਲਾ, ਲਾਹੌਲ-ਸਪੀਤੀ, ਕਿਨੌਰ, ਚੰਬਾ, ਕਾਂਗੜਾ, ਕੁੱਲੂ ਅਤੇ ਮੰਡੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਅਗਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ-ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਲਾਸਪੁਰ, ਹਮੀਰਪੁਰ, ਊਨਾ, ਸੋਲਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਰਮੌਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਨੀਵੇਂ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Haryana: Dense fog seen in Gurugram as cold weather conditions continue in the state. (30.1)— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(Visuals from the Cyber City area, shot at 10:45 pm) pic.twitter.com/aWobp7XC7R
#WATCH | Haryana: Dense fog seen in Gurugram as cold weather conditions continue in the state. (30.1)— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
(Visuals from the Cyber City area, shot at 10:45 pm) pic.twitter.com/aWobp7XC7R
