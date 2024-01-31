ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਮੀਂਹ, ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ

Weather Update: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਹਿਮਾਲੀਅਨ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਦੀ ਭਵਿੱਖਬਾਣੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਆਈਐਮਡੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ 31 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ 4 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ, ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ, ਲੱਦਾਖ ਅਤੇ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। 3 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਉੱਚੇ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਰਫਬਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੱਛਮੀ ਹਿਮਾਲਿਆ 'ਚ ਹੋਈ ਬਰਫਬਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਸਮੇਤ ਮੈਦਾਨੀ ਸੂਬਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਠੰਢ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਵਾਜਾਈ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿੱਲੀ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ, ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਬਿਹਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਮੀਂਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਧੁੰਦ ਤੋਂ ਰਾਹਤ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਤ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੋਂ ਦੇ 11 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਦਾ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਲੇਰਕੋਟਲਾ, ਪਟਿਆਲਾ, ਸੰਗਰੂਰ, ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ, ਰੋਪੜ, ਜਲੰਧਰ, ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ, ਕਪੂਰਥਲਾ, ਨਵਾਂਸ਼ਹਿਰ, ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ, ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ, ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਅਤੇ ਪਠਾਨਕੋਟ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਤੇਜ਼ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਗਰਜ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ: ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਧੁੰਦ ਛਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਅਗਲੇ 2 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਠੰਢ ਵਧੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ 3 ਤੋਂ 4 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਆਵੇਗੀ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 7 ਤੋਂ 10 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਯੈਲੋ ਅਲਰਟ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦਾ ਮੌਸਮ: ਹਰਿਆਣਾ 'ਚ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਈ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੇ ਦਸਤਕ ਦੇਣੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ ਸਵੇਰ ਤੱਕ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਸੋਨੀਪਤ, ਪਾਣੀਪਤ, ਕਰਨਾਲ ਸਮੇਤ ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵੇਰ ਵੇਲੇ ਵਿਜ਼ੀਬਿਲਟੀ ਨਾਂਹ ਦੇ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ 6 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਲਈ ਔਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਚਕੂਲਾ, ਅੰਬਾਲਾ, ਯਮੁਨਾਨਗਰ, ਕੁਰੂਕਸ਼ੇਤਰ, ਕੈਥਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਰਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ।

ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ: ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਦੇ 7 ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ ਦਾ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਿਮਲਾ, ਲਾਹੌਲ-ਸਪੀਤੀ, ਕਿਨੌਰ, ਚੰਬਾ, ਕਾਂਗੜਾ, ਕੁੱਲੂ ਅਤੇ ਮੰਡੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਅਗਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ-ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਲਾਸਪੁਰ, ਹਮੀਰਪੁਰ, ਊਨਾ, ਸੋਲਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਰਮੌਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਨੀਵੇਂ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

