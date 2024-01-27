ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਐਂਟਰੀ, ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਪੱਤਰ

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦਾ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਹੋਰ ਭਖ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ BJP ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸਮਾਂ-ਬੱਧ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰਪੱਖ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 'ਪੀੜਤ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਈ ਜਾਵੇ'

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ : ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸੱਤਾ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਬਜ਼ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ 'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਦੋਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਗਰਮਾ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗੇ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਸੂਬਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀ 'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਦੋਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿਰਪੱਖ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਸੱਤਾ ਦੇ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਧੁੱਤ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਆਮ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਉਮੀਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਆਪ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਕੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਹਦਾਇਤਾਂ ਦੇਣ।

  • Chief Minister says the leaders who have submitted the sleazy video to the Governor Punjab are not even MLAs.
    But @BhagwantMann ji, Punjabis want to know whether the person who is allegedly seen sexually exploiting a needy woman in this video is your Minister or not !

    And by… pic.twitter.com/M1wiS4mT4n

    — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਦਬਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੱਤਰ 'ਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਜਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਇੱਕ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਬਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੀੜਤ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗਾ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਨਾਲ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਹੋਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਹੋਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।

  • Mann sab, I thought in a democracy every citizen has a right to question the 'elected' representatives..anyways, I would (an elected MLA) like some answers too on various videos of sexual exploitation of men & women, illegal mining, seeking bribes..Moral compass seems to be lost https://t.co/LWO6tNZjsp

    — Sandeep Jakhar (ਜਾਖੜ/जाखड़) (@SandeepJakharpb) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਸੰਦੀਪ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮਾਨ ਸਾਬ, ਮੈਂ ਸੋਚਿਆ ਕਿ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਨੂੰ 'ਚੁਣੇ ਹੋਏ' ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਵਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਹੱਕ ਹੈ..ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ (ਇੱਕ ਚੁਣੇ ਹੋਏ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ) ਨੂੰ ਮਰਦਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਿਨਸੀ ਸ਼ੋਸ਼ਣ, ਗੈਰ-ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਮਾਈਨਿੰਗ, ਮੰਗਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਕੁਝ ਜਵਾਬ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ। ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ..ਨੈਤਿਕ ਕੰਪਾਸ ਗੁਆਚਿਆ ਜਾਪਦਾ ਹੈ।


ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਆਪ ਆਗੂ : ਜ਼ਿਕਰਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨੀਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਬਿਕਰਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਜੀਠੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੇ ਵਫ਼ਦ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਬਨਵਾਰੀ ਲਾਲ ਪੁਰੋਹਿਤ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਬਿਕਰਮ ਮਜੀਠੀਆ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਿਤ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 3 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਇੱਕ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੀ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਆਈ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਤਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਸੀ। ਮੈਂ ਸੀਐਮ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਸੀਐਮ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਵੀ ਫੋਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਨਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ, ਪਰ ਇਹ ਮੇਰੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਮੇਰੇ ਕੋਲ ਕੁਝ ਤੱਥ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰਾਂ, ਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਖੁਦ ਇਸ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਬਿਕਰਮ ਮਜੀਠੀਆਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪ ਦੇ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਘੇਰਿਆ।

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਪੱਤਰallegedly seen sexually exploitingSunil Jakhar Letter to rajpalaap minister viral video

