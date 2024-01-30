ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਦੇ ਚਾਂਸਲਰ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸੰਧੂ ਜਾਣਗੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ : ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਦੇ ਚਾਂਸਲਰ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਮਨੋਨੀਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਚਾਂਸਲਰ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਲੰਮੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹ ਕਾਫੀ ਖੁਸ਼ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਾਮੁਕਤ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਚਾਂਸਲਰ ਸੰਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਛੇ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਸੰਧੂ ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣਾ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਅਹੁਦਾ ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ।
-
I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure. @satnamsandhuchd pic.twitter.com/UAA1FMk6yp— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure. @satnamsandhuchd pic.twitter.com/UAA1FMk6yp— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 30, 2024
I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure. @satnamsandhuchd pic.twitter.com/UAA1FMk6yp— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 30, 2024
ਕੌਣ ਹਨ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸੰਧੂ: ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਫਿਰੋਜ਼ਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਛੋਟੇ ਜਿਹੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਰਸੂਲਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਸਨ ਤੇ ਉਹ ਖੁਦ ਵੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਬਣ ਗਏ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹ 2001 ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋਏ ਅਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਹੈ ਉਸਦੀ ਸਥਾਪਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਕਿਆਸਰਾਈਆਂ ਲਾਈਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਖੀਰ ਹੁਣ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਸੁਫਨਾ ਵੀ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਜਗਦੀਪ ਧਨਖੜ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ : ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਨੇ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਜ਼ਿਕਰਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਸ਼ਾਸਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਹੈ। ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਐਲਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੀਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਜਗਦੀਪ ਧਨਖੜ ਨੇ ਸੰਧੂ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ ਸਦਨ ਲਈ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦਗੀ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ,ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ "ਮੈਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਲਈ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦਗੀ ਦਾ ਸੁਆਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਕੰਮ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ, ਨਵੀਨਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਨੂੰਨ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਲਈ ਤਾਕਤ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਸਰੋਤ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਮੈਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।