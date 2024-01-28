ਅੰਡਰ 19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਤੀਜੀ ਜਿੱਤ, ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 201 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ

under 19 world cup 2024 indian team defeated usa arshin kulkarni became player of the match

under 19 world cup 2024: ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਉਦੈ ਸਹਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਕਪਤਾਨੀ ਹੇਠ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਤੀਜਾ ਲੀਗ ਮੈਚ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ ਹੈ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਅੰਡਰ 19 ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 201 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਤੀਜੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਹੈ। ਆਪਣੇ ਤੀਜੇ ਲੀਗ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਖੇਡਦਿਆਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ 50 ਓਵਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 5 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਗੁਆ ਕੇ 326 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। 327 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਿੱਛਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ 50 ਓਵਰਾਂ 'ਚ 8 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਗੁਆ ਕੇ 125 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਹੀ ਬਣਾ ਸਕੀ ਅਤੇ 201 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਫਰਕ ਨਾਲ ਮੈਚ ਹਾਰ ਗਈ। ਇਸ ਮੈਚ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਦੇ ਹੀਰੋ ਅਰਸ਼ੀਨ ਕੁਲਕਰਨੀ ਰਹੇ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ।

ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ - 326/5 ਆਦਰਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਅਰਸ਼ਿਨ ਕੁਲਕਰਨੀ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਪਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਿਕਟ ਲਈ 46 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਜੋੜੀਆਂ। ਟੀਮ ਲਈ ਆਦਰਸ਼ ਨੇ 25 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। ਕਪਤਾਨ ਉਦੈ ਸਹਾਰਨ ਨੇ 35 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਪ੍ਰਿਯਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਮੋਲੀਆ ਨੇ 23 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਸਚਿਨ ਧਾਸ ਨੇ 20 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅਰਾਵਲੀ ਅਵਨੀਸ਼ ਨੇ 12 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਇਆ। ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਅਰਸ਼ੀਨ ਕੁਲਕਰਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਨੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। ਅਰਸ਼ੀਨ ਕੁਲਕਰਨੀ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ 118 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਤੇ 8 ਚੌਕਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ 3 ਛੱਕਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ 108 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਤੂਫਾਨੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡੀ। ਅਰਸ਼ੀਨ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ 76 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਚ 3 ਚੌਕਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ 1 ਛੱਕੇ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ 73 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਲਈ ਅਤਿੰਦਰ ਸੁਬਰਾਮਨੀਅਨ ਨੇ 2 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਲਈਆਂ।

USA ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ - 125/8 USA ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਇਸ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ 327 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਿੱਛਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਫਲਾਪ ਸਾਬਤ ਹੋਈ। ਟੀਮ ਲਈ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਅਰਧ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਾ ਸਕਿਆ। ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਲਈ ਉਤਕਰਸ਼ ਸ਼੍ਰੀਵਾਸਤਵ ਨੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। ਉਸ ਨੇ 73 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਚ 3 ਚੌਕਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ 40 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡੀ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਪ੍ਰਣਵ ਚੇਟੀਪਲਯਾਮ ਨੇ 2 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਭਵਿਆ ਮਹਿਤਾ ਨੇ 0 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਸਿਧਾਰਥ ਕਪਾ ਨੇ 18 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਰਮੇਸ਼ ਨੇ 8 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਮਾਨਵ ਨਾਇਕ ਨੇ 0 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਅਮੋਘ ਅਰੇਪੱਲੀ ਨੇ 27 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਪਾਰਥ ਪਟੇਲ ਨੇ 2 ਦੌੜਾਂ, ਅਰਿਨ ਨਾਦਕਰਨੀ ਨੇ 2 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ | 20 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅਤਿੰਦਰ ਸੁਬਰਾਮਨੀਅਨ ਨੇ 20 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ। ਇਸ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਨਮਨ ਤਿਵਾਰੀ ਨੇ 4 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਲਈਆਂ।

