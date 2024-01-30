ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਧਮਾਕਾ, ਲਗਾਇਆ ਆਪਣਾ ਦੂਜਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

ਭਾਰਤ ਬਨਾਮ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਖੇਡੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਨੇ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਉਸਦਾ ਦੂਜਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਹੈ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਸਰਫ਼ਰਾਜ਼ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਦੂਜੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ.

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ— ਬੀਸੀਸੀਆਈ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੇਐੱਲ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਦੀ ਸੱਟ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਾਹਿਰ ਖਾਨ ਨੇ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਦੂਜਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਰ 6 ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਖਿਲਾਫ 131 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡੀ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਬਦੌਲਤ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ 295 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਹੀ ਬਣਾ ਸਕੀ।

13 ਚੌਕੇ ਅਤੇ 3 ਛੱਕੇ : ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਖਿਲਾਫ 126 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਚ 131 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਉਸ ਨੇ 13 ਚੌਕੇ ਅਤੇ 3 ਛੱਕੇ ਲਗਾਏ। ਇਸ ਪਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹ ਸ਼ਿਖਰ ਧਵਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਦੋ ਸੈਂਕੜੇ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਬਣ ਗਏ।

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਇਸੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਇਰਲੈਂਡ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ 106 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 118 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਖੇਡੀ ਸੀ। ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਉਸ ਨੇ 76 ਗੇਂਦਾਂ 'ਚ 73 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਸਨ।

  • Yesterday: Sarfaraz Khan got the maiden India call.

    Today: Musheer Khan becomes the leading run-getter in U-19 World Cup 2024.

    What a great week for their family. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nW2zznrwqB

    — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Musheer Khan became the 2nd Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score 2 hundreds in an U-19 World Cup. 🇮🇳

    - Musheer in an elite list....!!!! pic.twitter.com/WOvEmZUgeK

    — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਟੀਮ 'ਚ ਚੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਰਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਕੁਝ ਸਿੱਖਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਉਸ ਕੋਲ ਮੇਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਤਕਨੀਕ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਹੈ। ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ 2016 ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸਕੋਰਰ ਸਨ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸਕੋਰਰ ਹਨ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਨੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਸਿਰਫ 3 ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਰਜੇ ਦੇ ਮੈਚ ਖੇਡੇ ਹਨ ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜ ਮੈਚਾਂ 'ਚ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਜਮਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁਝ ਖਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕੇ ਹਨ।

TAGGED:

U19 world cup 2024Musheer khansarfaraz khanind vs nz U19Musheer khan century

