ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਗਰਜ ਰਿਹਾ ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਦਾ ਬੱਲਾ, ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼

ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਸੱਜੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਦੇ ਬੱਲੇ ਨੇ ਤਬਾਹੀ ਮਚਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੇ ਸੁਪਰ-6 ਪੜਾਅ 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਅਹਿਮ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਨਿਭਾਈ ਹੈ। ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ...

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਟੀਮ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ। ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੇ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਪਰ-6 ਦੌਰ 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਖੇਡੇ ਤਿੰਨੋਂ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦੇ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਸਰਫਰਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ, ਸੱਜੇ ਹੱਥ ਦੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਖਾਨ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਸ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ: 18 ਸਾਲਾ ਇਹ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਅੰਡਰ-19 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ 3 ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ 3 ਪਾਰੀਆਂ 'ਚ 64.66 ਦੀ ਰਨ ਰੇਟ ਅਤੇ 102.64 ਦੀ ਸਟ੍ਰਾਈਕ ਰੇਟ ਨਾਲ ਕੁੱਲ 194 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ 1 ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਅਤੇ 1 ਅਰਧ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ। ਮੁਸ਼ੀਰ ਦਾ ਸਰਵੋਤਮ ਸਕੋਰ 118 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੌੜਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਟਾਪ-5 ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ 'ਚ ਤੀਜੇ ਸਥਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਹੈ। ਵੈਸਟਇੰਡੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਜਵੇਲ ਐਂਡਰਿਊ 196 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦੂਜੇ ਨੰਬਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ 2 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਹਜ਼ੇਬ ਖਾਨ 223 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਚੋਟੀ 'ਤੇ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ ਹੈ।

ਤਿੰਨੋਂ ਮੈਚ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਸੁਪਰ-6 'ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਿਆ ਭਾਰਤ: ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੇ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ 'ਚ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਗੇਂਦ ਅਤੇ ਬੱਲੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਗਰੁੱਪ ਗੇੜ ਦੇ ਤਿੰਨੋਂ ਮੈਚ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਸੁਪਰ-6 ਗੇੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਥਾਂ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਗਰੁੱਪ ਗੇੜ ਦੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ 84 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੂਜੇ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੇ ਆਇਰਲੈਂਡ ਨੂੰ 201 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ। ਫਿਰ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਹੋਏ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ 201 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਕੇ ਸੁਪਰ-6 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾਈ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਮੈਚ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ 30 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।

