ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਹਮੋਰੀ ਨੇ ਉਗਲੀ ਅੱਗ, ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਜੈਂਡਰ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ - Paris Olympics 2024

ਪੈਰਿਸ (ਫਰਾਂਸ) : ਅਲਜੀਰੀਆ ਦੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਰੁਕਣ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੀ ਲੂਕਾ ਹਾਮੋਰੀ ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ 'ਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਮੈਚ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਦਿਲਚਸਪ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਦਰਅਸਲ, ਲੋਕ ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਲਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਲੋਕ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਔਰਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਮਰਦ ਕਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
Hungarian Boxing Association calls on the IOC to reconsider allowing biologically male Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, to compete against female Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.— N B (@lovelynancie) August 3, 2024
The association is exploring the possibility of legally challenging… pic.twitter.com/o6ASxrvJFE
🔥🥊BOSS FIGHT: Biological Woman VS Woman With 130% Strength Buff!— Nathan Cervera (@nathan_cervera) August 3, 2024
Hungarian boxer Luca Anna Hamori will face off the genetically superior Imane Khelif from Algeria. The fight of the century for Anna.😭
Who wins? pic.twitter.com/aJ27HxFbkd
ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਇਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਟ੍ਰੋਲ : ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਅਪਲੋਡ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਖਤਰਨਾਕ ਪੁਰਸ਼ (ਜੋ ਜਾਨਵਰ ਵਰਗਾ ਦਿਸਦਾ ਹੈ) ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਲੜ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਕੁਝ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਹੰਗਰੀ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਲਪ 'ਤੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori says she doesn't " think it's fair" that her next opponent, imane khelif, is taking part in the women's category at the olympics.— Sports Blizz (@sport_blizz) August 3, 2024
hamori, 23, will face the 25-year-old algerian in the quarter-finals of the 66kg competition on saturday.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/f806Xoptud
ਖਲੀਫ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਇੰਟਰਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਐਸੋਸੀਏਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਤੋਂ ਅਯੋਗ ਕਰਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਅਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤ ਲਿੰਗ ਯੋਗਤਾ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਪਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸਫਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਇਟਲੀ ਦੀ ਐਂਜੇਲਾ ਕੈਰੀਨੀ ਨੂੰ 46 ਸਕਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਵਿਵਾਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਕਈ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਲਜੀਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਦੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
Boxing gender war explodes at 2024 Paris Olympics— Ocarina Jones 🇮🇱 (@OcarinaJones) August 3, 2024
Jacquelin Magnay Peter Badel The Australian August 3, 2024
Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori has inflamed tensions ahead of her upcoming bout with controversial boxer Imane Khelif, sharing a mock photograph of the Algerian… pic.twitter.com/xBcnF4HLXO
ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ (ਆਈਓਸੀ) ਦੁਆਰਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਰੀਲੀਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਟੋਕੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਗੂ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਹੈ। ਆਈਓਸੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਇਹ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਐਥਲੀਟ ਆਈਬੀਏ (ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਸੰਘ) ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਮਨਮਾਨੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਏ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਯੋਗਤਾ ਨਿਯਮ 2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਟੋਕੀਓ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਾਰਤ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਬਦਲੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੇ।
Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori posted this on her Instagram today, clearly demonstrating the evil in black and white taking place at the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/oR74ZJdEn0— Louie (@PodsLouie) August 3, 2024
ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਦੀ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਲੋੜਾ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਸੁਰਖੀਆਂ 'ਚ ਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
