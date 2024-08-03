ETV Bharat / sports

ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਹਮੋਰੀ ਨੇ ਉਗਲੀ ਅੱਗ, ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਜੈਂਡਰ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ - Paris Olympics 2024

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Paris Olympics 2024 : ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਲੂਕਾ ਹਮੋਰੀ, ਜੋ ਅਲਜੀਰੀਆ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ ਪੋਸਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ...

ਪੈਰਿਸ (ਫਰਾਂਸ) : ਅਲਜੀਰੀਆ ਦੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਰੁਕਣ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੀ ਲੂਕਾ ਹਾਮੋਰੀ ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ 'ਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਮੈਚ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਦਿਲਚਸਪ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਦਰਅਸਲ, ਲੋਕ ਇਮਾਨ ਖਲੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਲਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਲੋਕ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਔਰਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਮਰਦ ਕਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਇਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਟ੍ਰੋਲ : ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਅਪਲੋਡ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਰਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਖਤਰਨਾਕ ਪੁਰਸ਼ (ਜੋ ਜਾਨਵਰ ਵਰਗਾ ਦਿਸਦਾ ਹੈ) ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਲੜ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਕੁਝ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਹੰਗਰੀ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਖਲੀਫ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਲਪ 'ਤੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਖਲੀਫ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਇੰਟਰਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਬਾਕਸਿੰਗ ਐਸੋਸੀਏਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਤੋਂ ਅਯੋਗ ਕਰਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਇੱਕ ਅਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤ ਲਿੰਗ ਯੋਗਤਾ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਪਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸਫਲ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਇਟਲੀ ਦੀ ਐਂਜੇਲਾ ਕੈਰੀਨੀ ਨੂੰ 46 ਸਕਿੰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਵਿਵਾਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਕਈ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉਪਭੋਗਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਲਜੀਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਦੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ (ਆਈਓਸੀ) ਦੁਆਰਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਰੀਲੀਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਟੋਕੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਗੂ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਹੈ। ਆਈਓਸੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਇਹ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਐਥਲੀਟ ਆਈਬੀਏ (ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਸੰਘ) ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਮਨਮਾਨੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਏ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਯੋਗਤਾ ਨਿਯਮ 2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਟੋਕੀਓ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਾਰਤ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਬਦਲੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੇ।

ਹੰਗਰੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ ਦੀ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਲੋੜਾ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਇਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਸੁਰਖੀਆਂ 'ਚ ਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

