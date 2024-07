ਮੁੰਬਈ 'ਚ ਗੂੰਜੇ 'ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦਾ ਰਾਜਾ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ' ਦੇ ਨਾਅਰੇ, ਦੇਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਇਆ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ - team india victory parade

The anticipation is building, and the eagerness to witness the #MenInBlue is at an all-time high for the #JeetKaJashn to begin! 😍



Stay tuned to Star Sports and our YouTube channel to watch the victory parade LIVE! 👌🏻#T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #WelcomeWorldChampions pic.twitter.com/AcAH3ihVo8

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2024