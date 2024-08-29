ICC ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਰੋਹਿਤ, ਗੰਭੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ - Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਬੋਰਡ (ਬੀ.ਸੀ.ਸੀ.ਆਈ.) ਦੇ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਈ.ਸੀ.ਸੀ. ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਰੋਹਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਵਰਗੇ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ।
ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਰੋਧ ICC ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਚੁਣ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ। ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਹੁਣ 1 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਦਾ ਅਹੁਦਾ ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ। ਸ਼ਾਹ 35 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ICC ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਣਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਸ਼ਾਹ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਅਗਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਇਸ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਵਿਕਲਪ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।
Thank you, @imVkohli for your kind wishes.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
We will work collaboratively towards taking cricket to unparalleled heights, ensuring it remains a global beacon of excellence. https://t.co/If1qC7Ssvm
ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਅਸੀਂ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ, ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਇਹ ਉੱਤਮਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹੇ।
Thank you, @ImRo45! Your leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in inspiring the next generation of cricketers. We will strive to make cricket an even greater force worldwide, continuing to elevate the game and its values https://t.co/eJgsTjq68B— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ, ਮੈਦਾਨ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ, ਖੇਡ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਉਣਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਾਂਗੇ।
Many thanks, @GautamGambhir, for your kind wishes and belief in my leadership. Together, with the support of cricketing minds like yours, we will ensure that the sport continues to grow and inspire millions around the world. https://t.co/lOmPthb2kY— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੀ ਲੀਡਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਰਗੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਨਾਲ, ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਕਿ ਖੇਡ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵਧਦੀ ਰਹੇ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਰਹੇ।
Thank you so much, @sachin_rt, for your kind words and encouragement. It's an honour to follow in the footsteps of my predecessors. I look forward to this journey with the same enthusiasm and dedication that has driven us all. https://t.co/JEmnXiYVOF— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਲਈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਆਪਣੇ ਪੂਰਵਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਕਸ਼ੇ-ਕਦਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਣਾ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਉਸੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਸ ਨੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
Thank you, @RaviShastriOfc! Your support means a lot. I'm committed to building on the strong foundation at ICC and working tirelessly to unlock cricket's full potential worldwide. Together, we'll take cricket to new heights. https://t.co/tptI8421UA— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
ਉਹ ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਮੁਖੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਲਈ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਇਕਲੌਤੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਗਵਰਨਿੰਗ ਕੌਂਸਲ ਦੇ ਉੱਚ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਿਰਫ ਪੰਜਵੇਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬਣ ਜਾਣਗੇ।
Thank you, @hardikpandya7! Your support and belief in the vision are truly appreciated. I’m excited to bring the same passion and dedication to the ICC, aiming to elevate the game and create new milestones. https://t.co/v7Ie2tGx2T— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
Thank you so much, @KP24! Your words mean a lot, brother. Your passion for the game and fearless approach have always been something I admire. With friends like you by my side, I’m excited to take on this new role. https://t.co/H3Vqk6py7x— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
- Exclusive : ਮੁਰਲੀਕਾਂਤ ਪੇਟਕਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਵਿਨੇਸ਼ ਫੋਗਾਟ ਖੁਦ ਅਯੋਗ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਹੈ' - Murlikant Petkar Interview
- ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਦੂਜੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਹੀਨ ਅਫਰੀਦੀ ਦੀ ਛੁੱਟੀ, ਇਸ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਮੌਕਾ - Shaheen Afridi Drops Second test
- ਮਮਤਾ ਬੈਨਰਜੀ ਨੇ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇ ICC ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਬਣਨ 'ਤੇ ਲਈ ਚੁਟਕੀ, ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਵਧਾਈ - Mamta Banrjee On Jay Shah