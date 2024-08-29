ETV Bharat / sports

ICC ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਰੋਹਿਤ, ਗੰਭੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ - Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation

Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation : ਬੀਸੀਸੀਆਈ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਕੌਂਸਲ ਦਾ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਚੁਣੇ ਜਾਣ ’ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰਾਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਨੇ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ...

ਹਾਰਦਿਕ ਪੰਡਯਾ ਅਤੇ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ
ਹਾਰਦਿਕ ਪੰਡਯਾ ਅਤੇ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ (ANI PHOTO)

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਬੋਰਡ (ਬੀ.ਸੀ.ਸੀ.ਆਈ.) ਦੇ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਈ.ਸੀ.ਸੀ. ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਰੋਹਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਵਰਗੇ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਵਿਰੋਧ ICC ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਚੁਣ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ। ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਹੁਣ 1 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਦਾ ਅਹੁਦਾ ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ। ਸ਼ਾਹ 35 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ICC ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਣਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਸ਼ਾਹ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਅਗਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਇਸ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਵਿਕਲਪ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।

ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਅਸੀਂ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ, ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਇਹ ਉੱਤਮਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹੇ।

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ, ਮੈਦਾਨ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ, ਖੇਡ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਉਣਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਾਂਗੇ।

ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਗੌਤਮ ਗੰਭੀਰ, ਤੁਹਾਡੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੀ ਲੀਡਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਰਗੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਨਾਲ, ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਕਿ ਖੇਡ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵਧਦੀ ਰਹੇ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਰਹੇ।

ਸਚਿਨ ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਲਈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਆਪਣੇ ਪੂਰਵਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਕਸ਼ੇ-ਕਦਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਣਾ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਉਸੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਸ ਨੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਜੈ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਉਹ ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਮੁਖੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਲਈ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਇਕਲੌਤੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਗਵਰਨਿੰਗ ਕੌਂਸਲ ਦੇ ਉੱਚ ਅਹੁਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਿਰਫ ਪੰਜਵੇਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬਣ ਜਾਣਗੇ।

