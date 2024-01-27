ਹਾਕੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ 'ਚ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ, ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 6-3 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ, ਅੱਜ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

FIH Hockey 5s Womens World Cup

FIH ਹਾਕੀ 5s ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 6-3 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾਈ। ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ ਅੱਜ ਰਾਤ 9:50 ਵਜੇ ਖੇਡਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

ਮਸਕਟ (ਓਮਾਨ) : ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਹਾਕੀ ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਇੱਥੇ ਖੇਡੇ ਗਏ ਐੱਫਆਈਐੱਚ ਹਾਕੀ 5s ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 6-3 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ। ਭਾਰਤ ਹੁਣ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਨਾਲ ਭਿੜੇਗਾ, ਜਿਸ ਨੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੋਲੈਂਡ ਨੂੰ 3-1 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਵੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ ਅੱਜ ਰਾਤ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ 9:50 ਵਜੇ ਖੇਡਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ: ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਗੋਲ ਨਾਲ ਪਛੜਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਪਹਿਲੇ ਹਾਫ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਕੋਰ 2-2 ਨਾਲ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਪਰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਹਾਫ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਮਲਾਵਰ ਰੁਖ ਅਪਣਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ 4 ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤੇ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਦੂਜੇ ਹਾਫ 'ਚ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਸਿਰਫ 1 ਗੋਲ ਹੀ ਕਰ ਸਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਚ 6-3 ਨਾਲ ਹਾਰ ਗਈ।

  • 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐈𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲𝟓𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩!

    India comeback from deficits twice to put on a spectacular second half show and smash their way through to the finals of the FIH #Hockey5s World… pic.twitter.com/p7rD5NexkL

    — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਮੈਚ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਗੋਲ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ। ਟੇਸ਼ੌਨ ਡੇ ਲਾ ਰੇ ਨੇ ਖੇਡ ਦੇ 5ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਬੜ੍ਹਤ ਦਿਵਾਈ ਪਰ 7ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਸ਼ਤਾ ਅਬਾਸੋ ਢੇਕਲੇ ਨੇ ਮੈਦਾਨੀ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਸਕੋਰ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਅਫਰੀਕੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਲੀਡ ਲੈ ਲਈ ਜਦੋਂ ਟੋਨੀ ਮਾਰਕਸ ਨੇ 8ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਪਰ ਮਾਰੀਆਨਾ ਕੁਜੂਰ ਨੇ 11ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਕੋਰ 2-2 ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

  • 'ᴀ ᴡɪɴ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ʙʀɪɴɢꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴍɪʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰᴀᴄᴇ'

    Here are some moments from Tonight's famous Win against South Africa in the Semi Final of FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024.

    We play the Final against Netherlands tomorrow.
    More updates to follow, stay… pic.twitter.com/U50hjhEr0H

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Nothing less than the cup is our aim! 🏆

    India🇮🇳 6 - South Africa🇿🇦 3

    Yet another second-half genius display from our team, proving excellence is not just a moment but a habit🏑

    A spectacular performance propelling them to the final against Netherlands 🌟#hockey5spic.twitter.com/C906h9iMNg

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਇਹ ਮੈਚ 6-3 ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤ ਲਿਆ: ਦੂਜੇ ਹਾਫ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਮੈਚ 'ਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਬਜ਼ਾ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਅਤੇ 6 ਮਿੰਟ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਹੀ 4 ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਮੁਮਤਾਜ਼ ਖਾਨ ਨੇ 21ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਤੀਜਾ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਕੋਰ 3-2 ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਦੋ ਮਿੰਟ ਬਾਅਦ ਰੁਤਜਾ ਦਾਦਾਸੋ ਪਿਸਾਲ ਨੇ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 4-2 ਦੀ ਬੜ੍ਹਤ ਦਿਵਾਈ। ਫਿਰ ਜੋਤੀ ਛੇਤਰੀ (25ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ) ਅਤੇ ਅਜਮੀਨਾ ਕੁਜੂਰ (26ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ) ਨੇ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਤੋਂ 6-2 ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਫਿਰ ਚੈਂਬਰਲੇਨ ਡਰਕੀ ਨੇ 29ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਲਈ ਤੀਜਾ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤਾ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਪੂਰੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੱਕ 6-3 ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਨਾਲ ਜੇਤੂ ਬਣ ਗਈ।

TAGGED:

FIH Hockey 5s Womens World Cupindian womens hockey teamhockey indiaਹਾਕੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.