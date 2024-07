ਬ੍ਰਿਟੇਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੀਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਗਠਨ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਜਾਰੀ, ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਸੁਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਰ ਸਟਾਰਮਰ ਦੀ ਕਿਸਮਤ ਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ - UK Election 2024

Imagine, regardless of where you come from, getting the chance to get on.



Imagine, your children, getting the opportunity to succeed.



Imagine, two governments working together, Wales and Westminster, for the first time in 14 years.



This is your opportunity to vote for change. pic.twitter.com/kCiWS9xWCs

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 3, 2024