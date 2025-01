ETV Bharat / hukamnama

28 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - HUKAMNAMA FROM SACHKHAND

English Translation:

SORAT’H, NINTH MEHL:

O dear friend, know this in your mind. The world is entangled in its own pleasures; no one is for anyone else. || 1 || Pause || In good times, many come and sit together, surrounding you on all four sides. But when hard times come, they all leave, and no one comes near you. || 1 || Your wife, whom you love so much, and who has remained ever attached to you, runs away crying, “Ghost! Ghost!”, as soon as the swan-soul leaves this body. || 2 || This is the way they act — those whom we love so much. At the very last moment, O Nanak, no one is any use at all, except the Dear Lord. || 3 || 12 || 139 || Saturday, 28th Poh (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 11th January, 2025 (Ang: 634)