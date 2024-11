ETV Bharat / hukamnama

15 ਮੱਘਰ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:

My True Guru is my Savior and Protector. Showering us with His Mercy and Grace, God extended His Hand, and saved Hargobind, who is now safe and secure. || 1 || Pause || The fever is gone — God Himself eradicated it, and preserved the honor of His servant. I have obtained all blessings from the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy; I am a sacrifice to the True Guru. || 1 || God has saved me, both here and hereafter. He has not taken my merits and demerits into account. Your Word is eternal, O Guru Nanak; You placed Your Hand of blessing upon my forehead. || 2 || 21 || 49 ||

Saturday, 15th Maghar (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 30th November, 2024 (Page: 620)