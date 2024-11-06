ETV Bharat / hukamnama

21 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

SORAT’H, NINTH MEHL:

The mind remains in the mind. He does not meditate on the Lord, nor does he perform service at sacred shrines, and so death seizes him by the hair. || 1 || Pause || Wife, friends, children, carriages, property, total wealth, the entire world — know that all of these things are false. The Lord’s meditation alone is true. || 1 || Wandering, wandering around for so many ages, he has grown weary, and finally, he obtained this human body. Says Nanak, this is the opportunity to meet the Lord; why don’t you remember Him in meditation? || 2 || 2 ||

Wednesday, 21st Katak (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 6th November, 2024 (Ang: 631)