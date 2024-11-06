ETV Bharat / hukamnama

21 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ ਆਦਿ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ।

21 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
ਜੁੱਗੋ ਜੁਗ ਅਟੱਲ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਨ: ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਮਨ ਹੀ ਮਾਹਿ ਰਹੀ ॥ ਨਾ ਹਰਿ ਭਜੇ ਨ ਤੀਰਥ ਸੇਵੇ ਚੋਟੀ ਕਾਲਿ ਗਹੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਦਾਰਾ ਮੀਤ ਪੂਤ ਰਥ ਸੰਪਤਿ ਧਨ ਪੂਰਨ ਸਭ ਮਹੀ ॥ ਅਵਰ ਸਗਲ ਮਿਥਿਆ ਏ ਜਾਨਉ ਭਜਨੁ ਰਾਮੁ ਕੋ ਸਹੀ ॥੧॥ ਫਿਰਤ ਫਿਰਤ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਜੁਗ ਹਾਰਿਓ ਮਾਨਸ ਦੇਹ ਲਹੀ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਕਹਤ ਮਿਲਨ ਕੀ ਬਰੀਆ ਸਿਮਰਤ ਕਹਾ ਨਹੀ ॥੨॥੨॥
ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ, ੨੧ ਕੱਤਕ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੬ ਨਵੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੩੧)

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:
ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥
ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਵੇਖੋ, ਮਾਇਆ ਧਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਦ-ਭਾਗਤਾ! ਉਸ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਆਸ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ। ਨਾਂਹ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਭਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ, ਨਾਂਹ ਹੀ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕੀਤੀ, ਤੇ, ਮੌਤ ਨੇ ਬੋਦੀ ਆ ਫੜੀ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ, ਮਿੱਤਰ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਗੱਡੀਆਂ, ਮਾਲ-ਅਸਬਾਬ, ਧਨ-ਪਦਾਰਥ ਸਾਰੀ ਹੀ ਧਰਤੀ, ਇਹ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਨਾਸਵੰਤ ਸਮਝੋ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਭਜਨ ਹੀ ਅਸਲ ਸਾਥੀ ਹੈ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਕਈ ਜੁਗ ਜੂਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਭਟਕ ਭਟਕ ਕੇ ਤੂੰ ਥੱਕ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਹੁਣ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਮਨੁੱਖਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਲੱਭਾ ਹੈ। ਨਾਨਕ ਆਖਦਾ ਹੈ-ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਇਹੀ ਵਾਰੀ ਹੈ, ਹੁਣ ਤੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਨ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ?੨।੨।

English Translation:

SORAT’H, NINTH MEHL:

The mind remains in the mind. He does not meditate on the Lord, nor does he perform service at sacred shrines, and so death seizes him by the hair. || 1 || Pause || Wife, friends, children, carriages, property, total wealth, the entire world — know that all of these things are false. The Lord’s meditation alone is true. || 1 || Wandering, wandering around for so many ages, he has grown weary, and finally, he obtained this human body. Says Nanak, this is the opportunity to meet the Lord; why don’t you remember Him in meditation? || 2 || 2 ||

Wednesday, 21st Katak (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 6th November, 2024 (Ang: 631)

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
HUKAMNAMA
AAJ DA HUKAMNAMA
HUKAMNAMA FROM SACHKHAND

