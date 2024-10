ETV Bharat / hukamnama

13 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL, SECOND HOUSE, DU-PADAS: ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

Fire is contained in all firewood, and butter is contained in all milk. God’s Light is contained in the high and the low; the Lord is in the hearts of all beings. || 1 || O Saints, He is pervading and permeating each and every heart. The Perfect Lord is completely permeating everyone, everywhere; He is diffused in the water and the land. || 1 || Pause || Nanak sings the Praises of the Lord, the treasure of excellence; the True Guru has dispelled his doubt. The Lord is pervading everywhere, permeating all, and yet, He is unattached from all. || 2 || 1 || 29 ||

Tuesday, 13th Katak (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 29th October, 2024 (Page: 617)