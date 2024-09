ETV Bharat / hukamnama

21 ਭਾਦੋਂ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - AMRIT WELE DA HUKAMNAMA

JAITSREE, FOURTH MEHL, SECOND HOUSE:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

Remember in meditation the Lord, Har, Har, the unfathomable, infinite Lord. Remembering Him in meditation, pains are dispelled. O Lord, Har, Har, lead me to meet the True Guru; meeting the Guru, I am at peace. || 1 || Sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, O my friend. Cherish the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, in your heart. Read the Ambrosial Words of the Lord, Har, Har; meeting with the Guru, the Lord is revealed. || 2 || The Lord, the Slayer of demons, is my breath of life. His Ambrosial Amrit is so sweet to my mind and body. O Lord, Har, Har, have mercy upon me, and lead me to meet the Guru, the immaculate Primal Being. || 3 || The Name of the Lord, Har, Har, is forever the Giver of peace. My mind is imbued with the Lord’s Love. O Lord Har, Har, lead me to meet the Guru, the Greatest Being; through the Name of Guru Nanak, I have found peace. || 4 || 1 || 7 ||

Thursday, 21st Bhaadon (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 5th September 2024 (Page: 698)