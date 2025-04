ETV Bharat / hukamnama

ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ, 25 ਚੇਤ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ - HUKAMNAMA SAHIB

English Translation

RAAG BILAAVAL, FIFTH MEHL, DU-PADAS, FIFTH HOUSE:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

I have given up all other efforts, and have taken the medicine of the Naam, the Name of the Lord. Fevers, sins and all diseases are eradicated, and my mind is cooled and soothed. || 1 || Worshipping the Perfect Guru in adoration, all pains are dispelled. The Savior Lord has saved me; He has blessed me with His Kind Mercy. || 1 || Pause || Grabbing hold of my arm, God has pulled me up and out; He has made me His own. Meditating, meditating in remembrance, my mind and body are at peace; Nanak has become fearless. || 2 || 1 || 65 ||

Monday, 25th Chayt (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 817)