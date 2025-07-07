ETV Bharat / hukamnama

23 ਹਾੜ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - HUKAMNAMA 7 JULY

ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ ।

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation:

The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 ||

Monday, 23rd Assaar (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Ang: 709)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)