18 ਚੇਤ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਇਸ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਤੋੜ ਸਾਥ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਿੱਤਰ ਮੈਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਵੇਖਿਆ। ਸਾਰਾ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਖ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਜੁੱਟਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਦੁੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਥੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਦਾ। ੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ, ਮਿੱਤਰ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਇਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਧਨ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਜਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਗਾਲ ਵੇਖਿਆ, ਤਦੋਂ ਸਾਥ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਨੱਸ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਝੱਲੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਹ ਸਮਝਾਵਾਂ? ਇਸ ਨੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਕੱਚੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਹੜਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਦਾ ਰਾਖਾ ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਰ ਨਾਸ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ ਸਾਲਾਹ ਇਸ ਨੇ ਭੁਲਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁੱਤੇ ਦੀ ਪੂਛਲ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ, ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਸ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਯਾਦ ਵਲੋਂ ਲਾ-ਪਰਵਾਹੀ ਹਟਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਮੈਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਯਤਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ- ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਆਪਣੇ ਮੁੱਢ-ਕਦੀਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਾਲੇ ਸੁਭਾਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਜ ਰੱਖ, ਮੇਰੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰ ਤਾਂ ਹੀ ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪ ਸਕਦਾ ਹਾਂ ।੩।੯।

English Translation

SORATH, NINTH MEHL:

In this world, I have not found any true friend. The whole world is attached to its own pleasures, and when trouble comes, no one is with you. || 1 || Pause || Wives, friends, children and relatives all are attached to wealth. When they see a poor man, they all forsake his company and run away. || 1 || So what should I say to this crazy mind, which is affectionately attached to them? The Lord is the Master of the meek, the Destroyer of all fears, and I have forgotten to praise Him. || 2 || Like a dog's tail, which will never straighten out, the mind will not change, no matter how many things are tried. Says Nanak, please, Lord, uphold the honor of Your innate nature; I chant Your Name. || 39

Monday, 18th Chayt (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 633) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)