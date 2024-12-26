ETV Bharat / hukamnama

12 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

Hukamnama 26 December : ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (26 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2024, ਵੀਰਵਾਰ)

Today Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV Bharat, ਗ੍ਰਾਫਿਕਸ ਟੀਮ)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 2 hours ago

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਰਾਜਨ ਮਹਿ ਰਾਜਾ ਉਰਝਾਇਓ ਮਾਨਨ ਮਹਿ ਅਭਿਮਾਨੀ ॥ ਲੋਭਨ ਮਹਿ ਲੋਭੀ ਲੋਭਾਇਓ ਤਿਉ ਹਰਿ ਰੰਗਿ ਰਚੇ ਗਿਆਨੀ ॥੧॥ ਹਰਿ ਜਨ ਕਉ ਇਹੀ ਸੁਹਾਵੈ ॥ ਪੇਖਿ ਨਿਕਟਿ ਕਰਿ ਸੇਵਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਹਰਿ ਕੀਰਤਨਿ ਹੀ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਾਵੈ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਮਲਨ ਸਿਉ ਅਮਲੀ ਲਪਟਾਇਓ ਭੂਮਨ ਭੂਮਿ ਪਿਆਰੀ ॥ ਖੀਰ ਸੰਗਿ ਬਾਰਿਕੁ ਹੈ ਲੀਨਾ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਸੰਤ ਐਸੇ ਹਿਤਕਾਰੀ ॥੨॥ ਬਿਦਿਆ ਮਹਿ ਬਿਦੁਅੰਸੀ ਰਚਿਆ ਨੋਨ ਦੇਖਿ ਸੁਖੁ ਪਾਵਹਿ ॥ ਜੈਸੇ ਰਸਨਾ ਸਾਦਿ ਲੁਭਾਨੀ ਤਿਉ ਹਰਿ ਜਨ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਵਹਿ ॥੩॥ ਜੈਸੀ ਭੂਖ ਤੈਸੀ ਕਾ ਪੂਰਕੁ ਸਗਲ ਘਟਾ ਕਾ ਸੁਆਮੀ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਿਆਸ ਲਗੀ ਦਰਸਨ ਕੀ ਪ੍ਰਭੁ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਅੰਤਰਜਾਮੀ ॥੪॥੫॥੧੬॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੧੨ ਪੋਹ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੨੬ ਦਸੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੧੩)

Today Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Courtesy: SGPC)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ) ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਜਾ ਮਗਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਣ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਆਦਰ- ਮਾਣ ਦਾ ਭੁੱਖਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਲਾਲਚੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਲਾਲਚ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਆਹਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਫਸਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ-ਰੰਗ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ 19। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਇਹੀ ਕਾਰ ਚੰਗੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ । (ਭਗਤ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ) ਅੰਗ-ਸੰਗ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸੰਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਚੰਬੜਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਪਿਆਰੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਬੱਚਾ ਦੁੱਧ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਵਿਦਵਾਨ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਵਿੱਦਿਆ (ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਪਤਾਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਅੱਖਾਂ (ਪਦਾਰਥ) ਵੇਖ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਣਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਜੀਭ (ਸੁਆਦਲੇ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ) ਸੁਆਦ (ਚੱਖਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਜਿਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਜੀਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਲਸਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਉਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਆਸ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ (ਆਪ) ਆ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੫।੧੬।

English Translation:

SORAT'H, FIFTH MEHL:

As the king is entangled in kingly affairs, and the egotist in his own egotism, and the greedy man is enticed by greed, so is the spiritually enlightened being absorbed in the Love of the Lord. ||1|| This is what befits the Lord's servant. Beholding the Lord near at hand, he serves the True Guru, and he is satisfied through the Kirtan of the Lord's Praises. || Pause | The addict is addicted to his drug, and the landlord is in love with his land. As the baby is attached to his milk, so the Saint is in love with God. ||2|| The scholar is absorbed in scholarship, and the eyes are happy to see. As the tongue savors the tastes, so does the humble servant of the Lord sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 3 || As is the hunger, so is the fulfiller; He is the Lord and Master of all hearts. Nanak thirsts for the Blessed Vision of the Lord's Darshan; he has met God, the Inner-knower, the Searcher of hearts. || 4 || 5 || 16 ||

Thursday, 12th Poh (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 26th December, 2024 (Page: 613)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

ਰਾਜਨ ਮਹਿ ਰਾਜਾ ਉਰਝਾਇਓ ਮਾਨਨ ਮਹਿ ਅਭਿਮਾਨੀ ॥ ਲੋਭਨ ਮਹਿ ਲੋਭੀ ਲੋਭਾਇਓ ਤਿਉ ਹਰਿ ਰੰਗਿ ਰਚੇ ਗਿਆਨੀ ॥੧॥ ਹਰਿ ਜਨ ਕਉ ਇਹੀ ਸੁਹਾਵੈ ॥ ਪੇਖਿ ਨਿਕਟਿ ਕਰਿ ਸੇਵਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਹਰਿ ਕੀਰਤਨਿ ਹੀ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤਾਵੈ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਮਲਨ ਸਿਉ ਅਮਲੀ ਲਪਟਾਇਓ ਭੂਮਨ ਭੂਮਿ ਪਿਆਰੀ ॥ ਖੀਰ ਸੰਗਿ ਬਾਰਿਕੁ ਹੈ ਲੀਨਾ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਸੰਤ ਐਸੇ ਹਿਤਕਾਰੀ ॥੨॥ ਬਿਦਿਆ ਮਹਿ ਬਿਦੁਅੰਸੀ ਰਚਿਆ ਨੋਨ ਦੇਖਿ ਸੁਖੁ ਪਾਵਹਿ ॥ ਜੈਸੇ ਰਸਨਾ ਸਾਦਿ ਲੁਭਾਨੀ ਤਿਉ ਹਰਿ ਜਨ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਵਹਿ ॥੩॥ ਜੈਸੀ ਭੂਖ ਤੈਸੀ ਕਾ ਪੂਰਕੁ ਸਗਲ ਘਟਾ ਕਾ ਸੁਆਮੀ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਿਆਸ ਲਗੀ ਦਰਸਨ ਕੀ ਪ੍ਰਭੁ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਅੰਤਰਜਾਮੀ ॥੪॥੫॥੧੬॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੧੨ ਪੋਹ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੨੬ ਦਸੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੧੩)

Today Hukamnama
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Courtesy: SGPC)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :

ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥

(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ) ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਜਾ ਮਗਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਣ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਆਦਰ- ਮਾਣ ਦਾ ਭੁੱਖਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਲਾਲਚੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਲਾਲਚ ਵਧਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਆਹਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਫਸਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਵਾਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ-ਰੰਗ ਵਿਚ ਮਸਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ 19। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਇਹੀ ਕਾਰ ਚੰਗੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ । (ਭਗਤ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ) ਅੰਗ-ਸੰਗ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ, ਤੇ, ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਸੰਨ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਚੰਬੜਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਪਿਆਰੀ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਬੱਚਾ ਦੁੱਧ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਚਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਵਿਦਵਾਨ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਵਿੱਦਿਆ (ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਪਤਾਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਅੱਖਾਂ (ਪਦਾਰਥ) ਵੇਖ ਵੇਖ ਕੇ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਣਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਜੀਭ (ਸੁਆਦਲੇ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ) ਸੁਆਦ (ਚੱਖਣ) ਵਿਚ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਿਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਭਗਤ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰੀਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਜਿਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਜੀਵ ਦੀ ਲਾਲਸਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਉਹੋ ਜਿਹੀ ਹੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸਨ ਦੀ ਪਿਆਸ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ (ਆਪ) ਆ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ ।੪।੫।੧੬।

English Translation:

SORAT'H, FIFTH MEHL:

As the king is entangled in kingly affairs, and the egotist in his own egotism, and the greedy man is enticed by greed, so is the spiritually enlightened being absorbed in the Love of the Lord. ||1|| This is what befits the Lord's servant. Beholding the Lord near at hand, he serves the True Guru, and he is satisfied through the Kirtan of the Lord's Praises. || Pause | The addict is addicted to his drug, and the landlord is in love with his land. As the baby is attached to his milk, so the Saint is in love with God. ||2|| The scholar is absorbed in scholarship, and the eyes are happy to see. As the tongue savors the tastes, so does the humble servant of the Lord sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 3 || As is the hunger, so is the fulfiller; He is the Lord and Master of all hearts. Nanak thirsts for the Blessed Vision of the Lord's Darshan; he has met God, the Inner-knower, the Searcher of hearts. || 4 || 5 || 16 ||

Thursday, 12th Poh (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 26th December, 2024 (Page: 613)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀHUKAMNAMA 26 DECEMBERSRI HARMANDIR SAHIB AMRITSARਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾTODAY HUKAMNAMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਲਰਟ, ਜਾਣੋਂ ਕਿੰਨੇ ਦਿਨ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਮੀਂਹ? ਠੰਢ 'ਚ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਇਜ਼ਾਫ਼ਾ?

ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ ਖੁਸ਼ਖ਼ਬਰੀ, ਕਿਸ ਦੀ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਲਿਆਵੇਗੀ ਰੰਗ, ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਰਾਸ਼ੀਫ਼ਲ

ਕੀ ਜਲਦ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਜਾਣਗੇ ਮੁਹੰਮਦ ਸ਼ਮੀ? ਬੀਸੀਸੀਆਈ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ

ਸਾਵਧਾਨ! ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੱਪੜਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਣਨ ਨਾਲ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਦਾ ਖਤਰਾ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਵੇਂ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.