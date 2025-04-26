ETV Bharat / hukamnama

14 ਵੈਸਾਖ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣੇ ਜੀਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿਚ ਲਾ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ-ਸੇਵਾ ਬੜੀ ਸ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਟ ਹੈ, ਗੁਰੂ (ਸ਼ਰਨ ਪਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ) ਮਨ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਜੋੜ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ ਗੁਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣੇ ਹਾਂ, ਵਿਕਾਰੀ ਹਾਂ । ਪੂਰੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ (ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ) ਰਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ (ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਜੋੜ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪਿਆਰੇ! ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੇ ਅਨੇਕਾਂ ਹੀ ਅਪਰਾਧੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ (ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ) ਵਿਚਾਰ ਵਿਚ (ਜੋੜ ਕੇ) ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ (ਸ਼ਬਦ-) ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਵਿਚ ਚਾੜ ਕੇ ਉਸ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੇ (ਅਨੇਕਾਂ ਜੀਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ) ਸੰਸਾਰ-ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਪਾਰ ਲੰਘਾਇਆ ਹੈ ।੨।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ। ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਨੁੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਸ-ਗੁਰੂ (ਆਪਣੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ) ਮਿਲਾ ਕੇ (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਜੋੜ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਲੋਹੇ ਤੋਂ ਸੋਨਾ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਹੋ ਭਾਈ! ਆਪਾ-ਭਾਵ ਤਿਆਗ ਕੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਆ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ । ਗੁਰੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੩। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਸਦਾ ਹੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ (ਮੈਨੂੰ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਮਤਿ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਆਤਮਕ ਅਡੋਲਤਾ ਵਿਚ ਟਿਕਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ।੪।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਨੁੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਪੁੱਛ ਲਵੋ, (ਇਹੀ ਉੱਤਰ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ ਕਿ) ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਪੈਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ (ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ) ਆਤਮਕ ਅਡੋਲਤਾ ਪੈਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ । (ਇਸ ਵਾਸਤੇ,) ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਤੂੰ ਭੀ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਅੰਦਰੋਂ ਆਪਾ-ਭਾਵ ਦੂਰ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਸਦਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਿਆ ਕਰ ।੫। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਮਤਿ ਉਤੇ ਤੁਰਿਆਂ (ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਾਸਤੇ) ਭਰ-ਅਦਬ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ । (ਆਪਣੇ ਅੰਦਰ) ਡਰ-ਅਦਬ (ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੀ) ਕਰਨ-ਜੋਗ ਕੰਮ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ, ਇਹੀ ਕੰਮ (ਸਭ ਤੋਂ) ਸ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਟ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਇਸ ਡਰ-ਅਦਬ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤਿ ਨਾਲ) ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾ ਕੀਮਤੀ ਧਨ ਲੱਭ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਨਾਮ (ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦਾ) ਆਸਰਾ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੬। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਮੈਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਰਨੀਂ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹਾਂ । (ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ) ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਸੋਹਣਾ ਬਣਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ, ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਖ਼ਾਨਦਾਨ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਭੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਸ਼ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ।੭।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਹਰਿ-ਨਾਮ (ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਆ ਵੱਸਦਾ) ਹੈ, ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੀ ਬਾਣੀ (ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਆ ਵੱਸਦੀ) ਹੈ, ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੋ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ-) ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ) ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਵੱਸ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ (ਜੀਵਨ-ਸਫ਼ਰ ਵਿਚ) ਕੋਈ ਔਕੜ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਾਪਰਦੀ ।੮।੨।

English Translation:

SORAT'H, THIRD MEHL, DU-TUKAS:

He Himself forgives the worthless, O Siblings of Destiny; He commits them to the service of the True Guru. Service to the True Guru is sublime, O Siblings of Destiny: through it, one's consciousness is attached to the Lord's Name. 1 The Dear Lord forgives, and unites with Himself. I am a sinner, totally without virtue, O Siblings of Destiny; the Perfect True Guru has blended me. Pause So many, so many sinners have been forgiven, O beloved one, by contemplating the True Word of the Shabad. They got on board the boat of the True Guru, who carried them across the terrifying world-ocean, O Siblings of Destiny. 2 1 have been transformed from rusty iron into gold, O Siblings of Destiny, united in Union with the Guru, the Philosopher's Stone. Eliminating my self-conceit, the Name has come to dwell within my mind, O Siblings of Destiny, my light has merged in the Light. 3 I am a sacrifice, I am a sacrifice, O Siblings of Destiny, I am forever a sacrifice to my True Guru, He has given me the treasure of the Naam; O Siblings of Destiny, through the Guru's Teachings, I am absorbed in celestial bliss. ||4|| Without the Guru, celestial peace is not produced, O Siblings of Destiny; go and ask the spiritual teachers about this. Serve the True Guru forever, O Siblings of Destiny, and eradicate self-conceit from within. 5 Under Guru's Instruction, the Fear of God is produced, O Siblings of Destiny, true and excellent are the deeds done in the Fear of God. Then, one is blessed with the treasure of the Lord's Love, O Siblings of Destiny, and the Support of the True Name. 6 I fall at the feet of those who serve their True Guru, O Siblings of Destiny. I have fulfilled my life, O Siblings of Destiny, and my family has been saved as well. || 7 The True Word of the Guru's Bani, and the True Word of the Shabad, O Siblings of Destiny, are obtained only by Guru's Grace. O Nanak, with the Name of the Lord abiding in one's mind, no obstacles stand in one's way, O Siblings of Destiny. |8 || 2 ||

Saturday, 14th Vaisaakh (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) 26th April 2025 (Ang: 638)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)