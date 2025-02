ETV Bharat / hukamnama

13 ਫੱਗਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

English Translation:

RAAG DHANAASAREE, THIRD MEHL, FOURTH HOUSE:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

I am just a poor beggar of Yours; You are Your Own Lord Master. You are the Great Giver. Be Merciful, and bless me, a humble beggar, with Your Name, so that I may forever remain imbued with Your Love. || 1 || I am a sacrifice to Your Name, O True Lord. The One Lord is the Cause of causes; there is no other at all. Pause I was wretched; I wandered through so many cycles of reincarnation. Now, Lord, please bless me with Your Grace. Be merciful, and grant me the Blessed Vision of Your Darshan; please grant me such a gift. ||2|| Prays Nanak, the shutters of doubt have been opened wide: by Guru's Grace, I have come to know the Lord. I am filled to overflowing with true love; my mind is pleased and appeased by the True Guru. || 3 || 19

Monday, 13th Phalgun (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 24th February, 2025 (Page: 666)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)