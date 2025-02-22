ETV Bharat / hukamnama

11 ਫੱਗਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਹੋਈ ਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਹੋਰ ਜਿਤਨੇ ਕੰਮ ਜੀਵ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਉਹ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਬੰਧਨ ਬਣਦੇ ਹਨ ਭਾਵ, ਉਹ ਕਰਮ ਹੋਰ ਵਧੀਕ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ ਫ਼ਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਕੋਈ ਹੋਰ ਆਸਰਾ ਜੀਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਤੇ ਇਸ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਮਰਦੇ ਤੇ ਜੰਮਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਿਮਰਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝ ਕੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਹੋਰ ਹੋਰ ਫਿੱਕੇ ਬੋਲ ਬੋਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਦੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਵੱਸਦਾ; ਇਸ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਇਹ ਨਿਕਲਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਜੀਵ ਮਾਨੋ ਜਮਪੁਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਬੱਧੇ ਮਾਰੀਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਤੁਰਨ ਵੇਲੇ ਜੱਗ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਾਲਖ ਖੱਟ ਕੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੧।

ਕਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਿਮਰਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਉਹ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਨੁੱਖਾ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕੁਲ ਭੀ ਤਾਰ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਪਾਠਸ਼ਾਲਾ ਹੈ, ਆਪ ਹੀ ਉਸਤਾਦ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਮੁੰਡੇ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਆਪ ਹੀ ਮਾਂ ਪਿਉ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਬਾਲਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਆਣੇ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ; ਇਕ ਥਾਂ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਇਕ ਥਾਂ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਬਾਲਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਞਾਣੇ ਕਰ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਹਰੀ! ਜਦੋਂ ਆਪ ਤੇਰੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਚੰਗੇ ਲੱਗਦੇ ਹਨ, ਤਾਂ ਤੂੰ ਇਕਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਹਿਲ ਵਿਚ ਧੁਰ ਅੰਦਰ ਬੁਲਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪ ਆਦਰ ਦੇਂਦਾ •, ਉਹ ਸੱਚੀ ਦਰਗਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਪਰਗਟ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।੧੧।

English Translation:

SHALOK, FOURTH MEHL:

Without serving the True Guru, the deeds which are done are only chains binding the soul. Without serving the True Guru, they find no place of rest. They die, only to be born again they continue coming and going. Without serving the True Guru, their speech is insipid. They do not enshrine the Naam, the Name of the Lord, in the mind. O Nanak, without serving the True Guru, they are bound and gagged, and beaten in the City of Death; they depart with blackened faces. || 1 || THIRD MEHL: Some wait upon and serve the True Guru; they embrace love for the Lord's Name. O Nanak, they reform their lives, and save their generations as well. || 2 || PAUREE: He Himself is the school, He Himself is the teacher, and He Himself brings the students to be taught. He Himself is the father, He Himself is the mother, and He Himself makes the children wise. In one place, He teaches them to read and understand everything, while in another lace, He Himself makes them ignorant. Some, You summon to the Mansion of Your Presence within, when they become pleasing to Your Mind, O True Lord. That Gurmukh, whom You have blessed with greatness that humble being is known and respected in Your True Court. || 11 ||

Saturday, 11th Phalgun (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 22nd February, 2025 (Ang: 552)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)