5 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - HUKAMNAMA

Hukamnama 19 December : ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (19 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2024, ਵੀਰਵਾਰ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (ETV Bharat, ਗ੍ਰਾਫਿਕਸ ਟੀਮ)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮਃ ੩ ॥

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮੁ ਨ ਚੇਤਨੀ ਅਗਿਆਨੀ ਅੰਧੁਲੇ ਅਵਰੇ ਕਰਮ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਜਮ ਦਰਿ ਬਧੇ ਮਾਰੀਅਹਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਵਿਸਟਾ ਮਾਹਿ ਪਚਾਹਿ ॥੧॥ ਮਃ ੩ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਸੇਵਹਿ ਆਪਣਾ ਸੇ ਜਨ ਸਚੇ ਪਰਵਾਣੁ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਕੈ ਨਾਇ ਸਮਾਇ ਰਹੇ ਚੂਕਾ ਆਵਣੁ ਜਾਣੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਧਨੁ ਸੰਪੈ ਮਾਇਆ ਸੰਚੀਐ ਅੰਤੇ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ॥ ਘਰ ਮੰਦਰ ਮਹਲ ਸਵਾਰੀਅਹਿ ਕਿਛੁ ਸਾਥਿ ਨ ਜਾਈ ॥ ਹਰ ਰੰਗੀ ਤੁਰੇ ਨਿਤ ਪਾਲੀਅਹਿ ਕਿਤੈ ਕਾਮਿ ਨ ਆਈ ॥ ਜਨ ਲਾਵਹੁ ਚਿਤੁ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਉ ਅੰਤਿ ਹੋਇ ਸਖਾਈ ॥ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਿਆਇਆ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਸੁਖੁ ਪਾਈ ॥੧੫॥

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੫ ਪੋਹ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੬ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੯ ਦਸੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੬੮)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ (Courtesy:SGPC)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:

ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮਃ ੩ ॥

ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਅੰਨ੍ਹੇ ਅਗਿਆਨੀ ਨਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਹੋਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, (ਸਿੱਟਾ ਇਹ ਨਿਕਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਕਿ) ਜਮ ਦੇ ਦਰ ਤੇ ਬੱਧੇ ਮਾਰ ਖਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਫਿਰ (ਵਿਕਾਰ-ਰੂਪ) ਵਿਸ਼ਟੇ ਵਿਚ ਸੜਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਕਾਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸੱਚੇ ਤੇ ਕਬੂਲ ਹਨ; ਉਹ ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਵਿਚ ਲੀਨ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਜੰਮਣਾ ਮਰਣਾ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਧਨ, ਦੌਲਤ ਤੇ ਮਾਇਆ ਇਕੱਠੀ ਕਰੀਦੀ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਅਖ਼ੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ; ਘਰ, ਮੰਦਰ ਤੇ ਮਹਿਲ ਬਣਾਈਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਕੁਝ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦਾ; ਕਈ ਰੰਗਾਂ ਦੇ ਘੋੜੇ ਸਦਾ ਪਾਲੀਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਕੰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦੇ।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ ਸੱਜਣੋ! ਹਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ ਚਿੱਤ ਜੋੜੋ, ਜੋ ਅਖ਼ੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਥੀ ਬਣੇ । ਹੇ ਦਾਸ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮੁਖ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ ਸੁਖ ਪਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੧੫।

English Translation:

SHALOK, THIRD MEHL

O Nanak, the blind, ignorant fools do not remember the Naam, the Name of the Lord; they involve themselves in other activities. They are bound and gagged at the door of the Messenger of Death; they are punished, and in the end, they rot away in manure. || 1 || THIRD MEHL: O Nanak, those humble beings are true and approved, who serve their True Guru. They remain absorbed in the Name of the Lord, and their comings and goings cease. || 2 || PAUREE: Gathering the wealth and property of Maya, brings only pain in the end. Homes, mansions and adorned palaces will not go with anyone. He may breed horses of various colors, but these will not be of any use to him. O human, link your consciousness to the Lord's Name, and in the end, it shall be your companion and helper. Servant Nanak meditates on the Naam, the Name of the Lord; the Gurmukh is blessed with peace. || 15 ||

Thursday, 5th Poh (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 19th December, 2024 (Page: 648)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

