ETV Bharat / hukamnama

29 ਹਾੜ੍ਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

Hukamnama 13 July : ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (13 ਜੁਲਾਈ, 2025, ਐਤਵਾਰ)

Today Hukamnama
ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Courtesy:SGPC)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 6:58 AM IST

2 Min Read

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰੰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੰ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੂਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੈ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥

ਐਤਵਾਰ, ੨੯ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :

ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation:

SHALOK:

The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 ||

Sunday, 29th Assaar (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 709)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ

ਸਲੋਕ ॥

ਸੰਤ ਉਧਰਣ ਦਇਆਲੰ ਆਸਰੰ ਗੋਪਾਲ ਕੀਰਤਨਹ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲੰ ਸੰਤ ਸੰਗੇਣ ਓਟ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਰਮੇਸੁਰਹ ॥੧॥ ਚੰਦਨ ਚੰਦੁ ਨ ਸਰਦ ਰੁਤਿ ਮੂਲਿ ਨ ਮਿਟਈ ਘਾਂਮ ॥ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਥੀਵੈ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਜਪੰਦੜੋ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਚਰਨ ਕਮਲ ਕੀ ਓਟ ਉਧਰੇ ਸਗਲ ਜਨ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਪਰਤਾਪੁ ਗੋਵਿੰਦ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਮਨ ॥ ਤੋਟਿ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਮੂਲਿ ਸੰਚਿਆ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਨ ॥ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਪਾਈਐ ਵਡੈ ਪੁਨ ॥ ਆਠ ਪਹਰ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਇ ਹਰਿ ਜਸੁ ਨਿਤ ਸੁਨ ॥੧੭॥

ਐਤਵਾਰ, ੨੯ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੭੦੯)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :

ਜੋ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਗੋਪਾਲ-ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਬਣਾ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਦਿਆਲ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸੰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਈਦਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਤੂੰ ਭੀ ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿ ਕੇ) ਪਰਮੇਸਰ ਦਾ ਪੱਲਾ ਫੜ ।੧। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਚੰਦਨ (ਦਾ ਲੇਪ ਕੀਤਾ) ਹੋਵੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਦ੍ਰਮਾ (ਦੀ ਚਾਨਣੀ) ਹੋਵੇ, ਤੇ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਠੰਢੀ ਰੁੱਤ ਹੋਵੇ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਉੱਕਾ ਹੀ ਮਿਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਦਾ ਮਨ) ਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ।੨। ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵ (ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਤਪਸ਼ ਤੋਂ) ਬਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ (ਬੰਦਗੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ) ਮਨ ਨਿਡਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ । ਉਹ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ-ਧਨ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਉਸ ਧਨ ਵਿਚ ਕਦੇ ਘਾਟਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ । ਅਜੇਹੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬੜੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸੰਤ ਜਨ ਅੱਠੇ ਪਹਿਰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਜਸ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧੭।

English Translation:

SHALOK:

The Merciful Lord is the Savior of the Saints; their only support is to sing the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. One becomes immaculate and pure, by associating with the Saints, O Nanak, and taking the Protection of the Transcendent Lord. || 1 || The burning of the heart is not dispelled at all, by sandalwood paste, the moon, or the cold season. It only becomes cool, O Nanak, by chanting the Name of the Lord. || 2 || PAUREE: Through the Protection and Support of the Lord’s lotus feet, all beings are saved. Hearing of the Glory of the Lord of the Universe, the mind becomes fearless. Nothing at all is lacking, when one gathers the wealth of the Naam. The Society of the Saints is obtained, by very good deeds. Twenty-four hours a day, meditate on the Lord, and listen continually to the Lord’s Praises. || 17 ||

Sunday, 29th Assaar (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 709)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀHUKAMNAMA 13 JULYSRI HARMANDIR SAHIB AMRITSARਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾTODAY HUKAMNAMA

Quick Links / Policies

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ਅੱਖਾਂ ਕਿਉਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਲਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ ਪੀੜਤ ? ਪਛਾਣ ਲਓ ਇਹ ਲੱਛਣ ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ...

ਕੁੱਤੇ ਦੇ ਕੱਟਣ 'ਤੇ ਕਿੰਨੇ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਲਗਵਾ ਲੈਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਟੀਕਾ? ਜਾਣ ਲਓ ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੈ ਖਤਰਾ

ਐਲੋਨ ਮਸਕ ਦਾ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਲਈ ਤੋਹਫ਼ਾ! ਸਬਸਕ੍ਰਿਪਸ਼ਨ ਪਲਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਸਸਤਾ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀ ਹੈ ਨਵੀਂ ਕੀਮਤ?

Amazon ਨੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਤਰੁੰਤ ਡਿਲੀਵਰੀ ਸੁਵਿਧਾ, ਹੁਣ Blinkit ਅਤੇ Zepto ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ ਟੱਕਰ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.