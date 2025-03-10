ETV Bharat / hukamnama

27 ਫੱਗਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - TODAY HUKAMNAMA

ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਨਮੁਖ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਅੰਤ ਨੂੰ ਬੱਧੇ ਦੁਖ ਸਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੇ, ਮੁੜ ਮੁੜ ਜੰਮਦੇ ਤੇ ਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ; ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦਾ ਰੋਗ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਛੱਡਦਾ, ਸਦਾ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਕ੍ਰਿਪਾ-ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਜੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਲਏ ਤਾਂ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਉਸ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ॥੧॥ ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਮਨਮੁਖ ਹਨ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਾਂਹ ਥਾਂ ਨਾਂਹ ਥਿੱਤਾ; ਉਹ ਵਿਭ-ਚਾਰਨ ਛੁੱਟੜ ਇਸਤੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਘਰ ਘਰ ਬਦਨਾਮ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਫਿਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਜੋ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮੁਖ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ॥੨॥ ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸੱਚੇ ਹਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੇਂਵਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਸੰਸਾਰ-ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਤਰ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਹਰੀ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਮ ਛੱਡ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ; ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਹਰੀ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਦਰਗਾਹ ਵਿਚ ਸਨਮਾਨੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ; ਪਰ ਹੇ ਹਰੀ! ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਤੇਰੀ ਮੇਹਰ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਉਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਤੇਰੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮੁਖ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਭਰਮ ਤੇ ਡਰ ਦੂਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, (ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰ) ਹੋ ਪਿਆਰੇ! ਮੈਂ ਭੀ ਸਦਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਵਾਂ॥੭॥

English Translation:

SHALOK THIRD MEHL:

Those who turn their faces away from the True Guru, suffer in sorrow and bondage. Again and again, they are born only to die; they cannot meet their Lord. The disease of doubt does not depart, and they find only pain and more pain. O Nanak, if the Gracious Lord forgives, then one is united in Union with the Word of the Shabad. 1 THIRD MEHL: Those who turn their faces away from the True Guru, shall find no place of rest or shelter. They wander around from door to door, like a woman forsaken, with a bad character and a bad reputation. O Nanak, the Gurmukhs are forgiven, and united in Union with the True Guru. ||2|| PAUREE: Those who serve the True Lord, the Destroyer of ego, cross over the terrifying world-ocean. Those who chant the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, are passed over by the Messenger of Death. Those who meditate on the Lord, go to His Court in robes of honor. They alone serve You, O Lord, whom You bless with Grace. I sing continually Your Glorious Praises, O Beloved; as Gurmukh, my doubts and fears have been dispelled. ||7|

Monday, 27th Phalgun (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi) 10th March, 2025 (Ang: 645)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)