14 ਮਾਘ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ - HUKAMNAMA SAHIB

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (Etv Bharat)

English Translation: GUJRI, FIFTH MEHL: Mother, father, siblings, children and relatives — their power is insignificant. I have seen the many pleasures of Maya, but none goes with them in the end. || 1 || O Lord Master, other than You, no one is mine. I am a worthless orphan, devoid of merit; I long for Your Support. || 1 || Pause || I am a sacrifice, a sacrifice, a sacrifice, a sacrifice to Your lotus feet; here and hereafter, Yours is the only power. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, Nanak has obtained the Blessed Vision of Your Darshan; my obligations to all others are annulled. || 2 || 7 || 16 ||

Monday, 14th Maagh (Samvat 556 Nanakshahi)